China locked down millions in Hubei. Has it done more harm than good?

Residents of Wuhan, Huanggang and Xiaogan told the Post that hospitals are overwhelmed by patients, and people have to queue for hours or even days to see a doctor. They then have to wait for a testing kit - like protective gear, the kits are in short supply - to see if they have the new virus strain. Those who test positive have to join a long waiting list for a hospital bed.

Chinese social media has been flooded with desperate messages from the province, as residents seek urgent treatment for their loved ones, while public hospitals call for supplies of face masks, goggles and protective suits for their medical staff.

In Wuhan, where it is easier to access treatment than other places in Hubei, there were just 110 beds available for critically ill infectious disease patients in three hospitals when the outbreak began.

Two temporary hospitals have been built in less than two weeks to help handle the crisis, and more than 20 hospitals have been assigned to take coronavirus patients. The Wuhan government said these measures had provided an additional 13,000 beds, but that appears to be far from enough. Scientists have estimated the number of infected people could be between 39,000 and 190,000 in Wuhan alone.

Fan Weihua, a 41-year-old accountant in Wuhan, said she had stopped checking the daily updates.

"I just don't have the strength to see the numbers any more. I thought things would get better soon with the quarantine measures, but I was wrong," Fan said.

"These are not just numbers - they're the lives of friends and relatives," she said. "I don't feel like doing anything at the moment. I just lie on my bed and try not to think about it."

Fan said she had been living on instant noodles she had stocked up on two weeks ago. Her food supplies are running low, but she does not want to leave her home to buy more as the family only has two surgical masks left and there are none in the shops.