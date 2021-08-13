China mandates indoor and outdoor masks in updated Covid-19 rules

China has revised its guidelines for mask wearing in crowded venues, including outdoor areas, as it continues to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

“The public has become less aware of Covid-19 prevention as the pandemic drags on. Some think they do not have to wear a mask after getting vaccinated,” the National Health Commission said on Friday (Aug 13).

People are required to wear masks in indoor venues like malls, cinemas and public transport, as well as crowded outdoor places such as open squares, theatres and parks, according to the updated guidelines.

Workers who handle imported goods and overseas transport must wear particulate filtering masks, while surgical masks are required in medical facilities and public areas.

Health authorities have also added Covid-19 control rules to facilities like mahjong parlours, sightseeing vessels and open-air theatres in response to outbreaks traced to these venues.

The new guidelines were introduced as the country reported 47 local Covid-19 infections in five provinces on Friday, along with five asymptomatic cases. The city of Yangzhou in Jiangsu province – the latest pandemic hotspot – reported 25 new cases on Friday.

A seventh round of mass testing started on Thursday afternoon and identified six patients from 385,000 screened samples, local authorities told reporters on Friday.

Meanwhile, the first batch of 440 tourists stranded in Hunan province’s Zhangjiajie city have been allowed to return home after spending 14 days in quarantine and testing negative for the virus five times, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The tourism cluster emerged after a cultural performance at the Wulingyuan scenic area – a Unesco heritage site – on July 22, attended by more than 2,000 people.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.