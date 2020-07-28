China mulls not recognising passports UK issuing to Hong Kong residents

China will consider not recognising the British National (Overseas) passport as a valid travel document, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, after the United Kingdom government issued details of the "Hong Kong BN(O) Visa" on Wednesday.

The UK government said the "Hong Kong BN(O) Visa" will be open for applications from January 2021.

China is firmly opposed to the move by the UK, which is "persistently conducting political manipulation" over the BN(O) issue in spite of the solemn representation China has lodged, Wang said.

"(The UK) has broke its commitment publicly, violated international law and the basic norms guiding international relations and interfered flagrantly in Hong Kong affairs and China's domestic affairs", he said at a daily news conference, adding China will reserve the right to take further action.

The UK government announced earlier this month it would change its BN(O) policies to allow holders to stay longer in the country and apply for citizenship, following China's passage of national security legislation for its Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.