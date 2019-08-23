China museum offers sleepover with mummies

A museum in China is offering a bizarre experience to visitors by snuggling them next to millennia-old mummies and skeletons of the near horn beast (paraceratherium) and dinosaurs, reported China Press.

The Turpan Museum in Xinjiang has put up several tents in an exhibition hall where the mummies and fossils are displayed.

The two mummies exhibited in their own glass box are more than 3,000 years old.

A museum official said the sleepover was aimed at providing an educational experience to visitors.

It has attracted many young visitors who are interested in Chinese history and culture.

READ MORE: Egypt unveils more than 40 ancient mummies