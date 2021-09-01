'China is not the Soviet Union' says Beijing's envoy to Washington

The Chinese ambassador to the US has warned Washington not to treat China in the same way it dealt with the former Soviet Union and called for increasing official exchanges between the two nations.

Qin Gang, who took up the role in late July, said it was a “misjudgment” for the US to believe it needed to deal with China from a “position of strength” and win a new “cold wa r” against China. “China is not the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union’s collapse was of its own making,” he said on Tuesday.

Qin was speaking at a virtual meeting attended by a number of veteran China watchers, including former secretary of state Henry Kissinger and Susan Thornton, who served under Donald Trump as acting assistant secretary of state.

“The extreme China policy of the previous US administration has caused serious damage to our relations, and such a situation has not changed. It is even continuing,” Qin said at the event hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relation s.

“We are willing to strengthen communication with the US between the departments of foreign affairs, economy, finance, law enforcement and the military, and rebuild dialogue mechanisms. This is to accurately understand each other‘s policy intentions, properly manage and handle differences in a constructive way.”

Qin said the Soviet Union’s collapse had been caused by a number of factors, including corruption and its heavy involvement in an arms race that led to resentment among its people.

In contrast, China had learned from history to become the world’s second largest economy, despite terrible droughts and food shortages over the years, as well as the withdrawal of help from the Soviet Union.

“But we have all made it through. Today, when the US chooses to use state power to bring down Huawei, it can only expect – in the words of many Chinese – not the collapse of Huawei but the emerging of more companies like Huawei,” he said.

Qin was continuing Beijing’s narrative that the US has adopted a “cold war” mentality when dealing with China, harking back to a time of little engagement and extremely tense relations between two superpowers. “The two blocs of the Cold War could barely coexist,” he reminded the audience.

Since his arrival in Washington, Qin has adopted a friendly tone in his public statements and at events, after months of posturing, tensions and accusations between the modern world’s two giants. Apart from his initial meeting with US officials, there have been several signs of increased official communications between the US and China.

These include US climate envoy John Kerry’s arrival in China on Tuesday evening for climate talks, his second visit to the country representing US President Joe Biden ’s administration.

There have also been two phone conversations between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul last month.

However, tensions have been continuing in other areas, including over the origins of the pandemic. A three-month investigation led by US intelligence agencies into whether the coronavirus may have escaped from a Chinese lab has met strong opposition from Beijing, which labelled it as “politically driven”.

The US government announced on Friday that the investigation had failed to reach a conclusive assessment, with Biden vowing to push China further on the issue.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.