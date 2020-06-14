China records 57 new Covid-19 cases

Chinese mainland reported 57 new Covid-19 cases, including 36 locally transmitted cases in Beijing and two in the northeastern province of Liaoning, according to the National Health Commission on Sunday.

The 19 imported cases were found in Guangdong province (17), Shanghai (1) and Chongqing (1), the commission said, adding that no new deaths were reported over the 24 hours ending midnight Saturday. Shanghai recorded one suspected case.

The commission said two patients were discharged from hospitals over the same period, 542 people were released from medical observation and one patient was in critical condition.

The mainland currently has 83 imported cases and two suspected patients. That has brought the total imported caseload to 1,827, of which 1,744 have been discharged. No deaths were reported among the group, the commission said.

According to the commission, the mainland currently has 129 Covid-19 patients, including one critically ill. Discharged patients reached 78,369 and deaths were at 4,634.

To date, 83,132 confirmed cases have been reported, alongside two suspected infections. Besides, the mainland traced 752,087 close contacts, among whom 3,358 remain in quarantine.

The mainland reported nine asymptomatic cases, of which six were imported. Two were confirmed Saturday and another two were released from quarantine. To date, 103 asymptomatic patients remain in medical observation, and among them 53 are imported cases.

The Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions and Taiwan have reported a total of 1,597 confirmed cases, including four deaths in Hong Kong and seven deaths in Taiwan, the commission noted.

