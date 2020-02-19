China reports 1,300 more coronavirus cases among medical workers

The risk of the deadly coronavirus to China's frontline health staff is in sharp focus with health authorities announcing that 1,303 more medical workers had been diagnosed with or were suspected of having the disease.

The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday that by February 11 there were more than 3,000 coronavirus cases among medical workers, 1,716 of whom had tested positive and showed symptoms.

Hours after the new numbers were released, authorities announced that Liu Zhiming, head of Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak in central China, died aged 50.

Liu, a neurosurgeon, was diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, in late January and had been in a critical condition for days, his wife told Red Star News, a news site operated by Chengdu Media Group.

He is the second medical worker to die from the disease at the hospital in a week; 59-year-old nurse Liu Fan died on Friday.

Infections among medical workers have triggered widespread anger, particularly after it emerged that some doctors had raised concerns about the dangers but were ignored or silenced.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, died on February 7 after contracting the virus from a cataract patient in early January.

He was told by police not to talk about the outbreak after a message he sent to medical school alumni about a "Sars-like virus" was shared widely online.

By last week, more than 230 staff at Li's hospital had the virus, China News Weekly, published by the official China News Service, reported on Tuesday.

The report said that one of Li's colleagues was silenced by authorities after she twice tried to notify the hospital about possible human-to-human transmission.

Ai Fen, director of the hospital's emergency department, was quoted as saying that she was reprimanded by the hospital's disciplinary committee on January 2 after she told the hospital on December 30 and January 1 about cases of suspected human-to-human transmission in patients with no connection to a seafood and meat market linked to the outbreak.