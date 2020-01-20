China reservoir exploration reveals submerged city

Junxian town of Danjiangkou city is the only place that has been relocated and reconstructed in a mid-stream water source area. The new town restored a small stone archway of Jingle House from the submerged ancient Junzhou city in Hubei province.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Liu Kun
China Daily/Asia News Network

A five–year survey revealed the current situation of submerged ancient civilization in Danjiangkou Reservoir, and a still clear layout of the city including roads, walls and some buildings.

The Danjiangkou Dam was completed in 1973. The Danjiangkou Reservoir, which was formed after the sluice was stored, permanently submerged many places, including the ancient Junzhou city.

The National Center of Underwater Cultural Heritage and other related organizations have teamed up to start an underwater archaeological investigation, beginning with the ancient Junzhou city in 2013.

They hope to clarify the distribution and preservation of underwater cultural heritage, according to a report from Shiyan Evening News on Jan 15.

The survey was released in the latest edition of monthly journal Cultural Relics in December.

The ancient Junzhou city was located in Junxian town, Danjiangkou city facing the Han River in the east, and now is submerged in Danjiangkou Reservoir in Hubei province.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

As the top underwater archaeological expert in China, Sun Jian, technical director of the National Center of Underwater Cultural Heritage, described the investigation. He said: "It is difficult to see a complete pattern of ancient city sites on land like this in China. Because of the presence of water, many artificial disturbances have been ruled out, and time seems to have frozen here. "

Due to the situation of the Danjiangkou Reservoir and existing underwater archaeological technology, the survey mainly uses underwater geophysical and diving exploration.

Underwater image data was taken, and the scope of the area was measured. Over the five years, the archaeological team has accumulated more than 166 hours of diving explorations, completed search, mapping, photography, video recording and other work, finally obtaining original survey data of underwater ruins. This provided a clear layout, revealing city walls, building foundations, some streets and Han River channels.

In 2014, the ancient Junzhou city ranked among the sixth batch of cultural relic protection sites in Hubei. Some enthusiastic residents have suggested adopting foreign protective methods to develop underwater tourism in the ancient city.

Full image of a multi-beam sonar scan of the ancient city ruins of Junzhou, left, along with a map by the Changjiang Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources in 1952 in Hubei province. 
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
A diving survey found an inscription from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) near Canglang Pavilion in the submerged ancient Junzhou city in Hubei province. 
​​​​PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
The ancient Junzhou city is now submerged in Danjiangkou Reservoir of Hubei province.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
An underwater 3D scan image of Ying'en Bridge in the submerged ancient Junzhou city in Hubei province.
​​​PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
More about
china history Rivers Archaeology and Anthropology culture

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES