China to roll out tutoring sessions for soon-to-be newlyweds

China will roll out tutoring courses for young couples planning to tie the knot, according to a guideline released on Tuesday.

This is part of a broader effort by central authorities to enhance "marital happiness" and helping build a marital relationship that is "equal, harmonious and civilized" according to the guideline, released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and All-China Women's Federation.

The guideline said the premarital tutoring is geared toward preventing family disputes and helping prepare couples for married life.

Authorities are asked to hold ceremonies to issue marriage certificates and for couples taking vows, as part of an effort to educate newlyweds about their responsibilities, the document said.

They shall also explore effective means to intervene in faltering relationships and provide support during the "cooling-off period" before a divorce is formally granted, it said.

Authorities are encouraged to emphasize family values as they help navigate couples through marital crisis, and purchase relevant services from professional organisations.