China’s Olympic diving star Quan Hongchan reveals ambition – ‘owning a supermarket’

China’s Olympic diving sensation Quan Hongchan revealed her ambition to reporters in her first interview since claiming two gold medals in Tokyo.

Rather than more Olympic success the 14-year-old said that she wanted to “open a supermarket”.

Quan, who won golds in the individual and synchronised 10m platform events, has been the subject of much media interest.

Her mother had revealed in an earlier interview that the snack-loving teenager’s dream was to open a small store but Quan said that her new supermarket would be “much bigger”.

“I want to open a big one. A supermarket bigger than the shop with lots of snacks inside!” she said, as reported in Chinese media.

Quan’s father told local media that the family had been offered 200,000 yuan (S$41,000) and free property but he had turned it down.

The diver’s ambitions are not limited to owning a supermarket. She told reporters that she wanted to go to a water park and play on the slides once she returned home after quarantine and the upcoming China National Games.

Quan, who said that she did not think that she would finish on the podium at the Olympics, also revealed the secret to her success in Tokyo.

“Practice,” she told reporters, adding that she was happy to win gold.

Social media users in China lapped up the interview, just as they have other content on the young star.

“Diving Queen” Guo Jingjing is among Quan’s growing army of fans. “I have been jumping in the water for 20 years and I haven’t got so many full marks,” the four-time Olympic gold medal winner said in a live-stream.

Quan will be 17 at the Paris Olympics in three years time.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.