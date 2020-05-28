China sets up 'green channel' for international passenger flights from approved countries

The country's top civil aviation authority said it has set up a "green channel" to streamline the approval procedure for chartered international passenger flights that are out of work-resumption purposes.

In a notice dated Monday but posted on its website on Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said the establishment of the green channel aims to coordinate epidemic prevention and control work and facilitate economic and social development.

The green channel will simplify the approval procedures and shorten the processing time for chartered international passenger flights that are approved by the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, or are in line with "fast-track lane" rules, the notice said.

China has recently opened a "fast-track lane" with several countries for essential personnel on urgent visits in the areas of commerce, logistics, production and technological services.

Starting from Monday, domestic and overseas airlines can apply for their license to operate a non-scheduled international service through a 24/7 online system three working days ahead, said the notice, adding that they also can submit their chartered flight application at the same time.