China shares animal zodiac with neighbours but like pao cai and kimchi, there's disagreement over who owns what

This year is the Year of the Tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac. But few people in mainland China know that this chronological method involving a 12-year cycle of animals did not originate in China.

Ancient Babylonians about 4,000 years ago were thought to have created the 12-animal calendar, said Professor Li Shuhui, former director of the Xinjiang Academy of Social Sciences’ linguistic research institute.

He wrote in his paper published in the Kashgar University’s Academic Journal in 1999 that Babylonian’s 12-animal zodiac along with their astronomical knowledge was spread to India no later than 3,000 years ago as trade between these regions grew.

The zodiac system was modified in India before being disseminated to China during about the third century BC along the Ancient Silk Road, Li argued. The calendar later became popular in China thanks to the proliferation of Buddhism and acquired further cultural relevance in Chinese society, according to the paper.

China is not the only country following the 12-animal zodiac calendar. Neighbouring nations such as Japan, South Korea and Vietnam also have it, although with slight differences in animal signs.

It’s not the only cultural practice that China and its Asian neighbours share. But this has caused disputes over the ownership of cultural traditions, especially with South Korea.

The recent Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony pleased Chinese audiences by displaying the traditional 24 solar terms.

The pride felt soon turned to displeasure, with the mainland public annoyed by South Korean’s claiming online that the 24 solar terms also belonged to their country.

These terms, developed by farmers in ancient China through observation of the sun’s annual motion, have been used to mark the seasons, weather and natural variations. The system divides a year into 24 equal periods, guiding farmers in planning their farming and daily life. The system was invented as early as during The Spring and Autumn Period (770BC – 476BC) in China.

“The 24 solar terms are China’s, but it is also South Korea’s,” wrote one Korean user on social media. “Our country is also an agricultural society. This system was introduced into our country during the Joseon era (1392—1910). It is included in the civil servant qualification test here. It is just a cultural heritage of East Asian countries including China, Japan and South Korea.”

One Chinese internet user rebutted by saying: “This system was made based on China’s weather changes. Weather change is related to the region’s geographical environment. China is a large country, while Korea is so small. Can the two countries’ climate features be the same?”

Among the international meteorology field, the design of the 24 solar terms is regarded as one of China’s five great inventions, on top of the well-known four great inventions of ancient China — the compass, gunpowder, paper and printing, state news agency Xinhua reported.

In 2016, Unesco decided to include the 24 solar terms, applied by China, as an intangible cultural heritage.

When South Korea successfully applied to Unesco to include Gangneung Danoje, a local festival falling on the fifth day of the fifth month of the year according to the lunar calendar, held in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, as an intangible cultural heritage, mainland Chinese internet users were infuriated. Many have accused Koreans of having “stolen” China’s Duan Wu Festival since both celebrations are on the same day.

But the two festivals actually observe different rituals and come from dissimilar historical backgrounds. The public backlash on the mainland prompted the Chinese authorities to apply to Unesco to make its own Duan Wu Festival, also known as Dragon Boat Festival, be listed as an intangible cultural heritage in 2009. The Chinese festival has been on the list since then.

The two countries’ debate over cultural traditions re-emerged last year when China was awarded certification from the International Organisation for Standardization for pao cai, a pickled vegetable dish from Sichuan province. This irked South Koreans who criticised China of trying to claim kimchi , named as pao cai in China, as their own.

Earlier this month, China was condemned by South Koreans for cultural appropriation after a performer at the Winter Olympics opening event wore a hanbok, a traditional Korean dress.

The Chinese embassy in Seoul denied the accusation saying that the ethnic Koreans in China and the Korean peninsula share the same origin and have a common traditional culture.

