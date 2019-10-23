China students create cookies for the blind

A team of students at Southwest University in Chongqing recently created a special type of cookie printed with braille for the visually impaired.

This product won second prize at an international college student agriculture business plan competition last week in Guangzhou city of Guangdong province.

Braille is printed on the cookie packaging as well as on each cookie to provide users with basic information about the product, such as the flavor, production and shelf date.

A small audio installation inside the cookie box can play more information about the product once people open it.

A box of cookies printed with braille, created by a team of students at Southwest University in Chongqing. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

"China has a large number of visually impaired people, but no special food for them," said Wang Meijing, a major in food science and engineering at Southwest University who also served as the team leader.