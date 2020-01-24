China takes up fight against new virus

The country has kicked off a nationwide fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology allocated 10,000 protective suits and 50,000 gloves from the central medical reserve to Wuhan, Hubei province, where the coronavirus broke out, the ministry said during an emergency meeting on Thursday.

Wang Jiangping, deputy head of the ministry, asked relevant manufacturers to overcome all difficulties to resume production amid the Spring Festival holidays.

All authorities and businesses must meet the demand for disease control equipment from Hubei province, 21jingji.com quoted him as saying during the meeting on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Wang held a meeting with e-commerce giants including JD and Alibaba, asking them to provide sufficient supplies of masks and sanitizers online.

The ministry will help to solve the problem of raw material shortages and logistic problems during the production and distribution of those products, Wang said.

The State Post Bureau of China has launched an emergency response mechanism to ensure that postal and courier services in high demand during the Spring Festival holidays won't be affected by the coronavirus.

Furthermore, it has drafted a plan to stop hazardous packages being sent from Hubei province, where the pneumonia broke out, the bureau said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bureau has also urged postal and courier workers to take precautions during delivery and have their health monitored. Their workplaces must be kept ventilated and sanitized, the statement added.