China takes up fight against new virus

A sanitation worker disinfects the floor of a vegetable market in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Wednesday.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Chen Meiling
Cui Jia
Xu Fan
China Daily/Asia News Network

The country has kicked off a nationwide fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology allocated 10,000 protective suits and 50,000 gloves from the central medical reserve to Wuhan, Hubei province, where the coronavirus broke out, the ministry said during an emergency meeting on Thursday.

Wang Jiangping, deputy head of the ministry, asked relevant manufacturers to overcome all difficulties to resume production amid the Spring Festival holidays.

All authorities and businesses must meet the demand for disease control equipment from Hubei province, 21jingji.com quoted him as saying during the meeting on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Wang held a meeting with e-commerce giants including JD and Alibaba, asking them to provide sufficient supplies of masks and sanitizers online.

The ministry will help to solve the problem of raw material shortages and logistic problems during the production and distribution of those products, Wang said.

The State Post Bureau of China has launched an emergency response mechanism to ensure that postal and courier services in high demand during the Spring Festival holidays won't be affected by the coronavirus.

Furthermore, it has drafted a plan to stop hazardous packages being sent from Hubei province, where the pneumonia broke out, the bureau said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bureau has also urged postal and courier workers to take precautions during delivery and have their health monitored. Their workplaces must be kept ventilated and sanitized, the statement added.

More regions outside Wuhan have strengthened efforts to control the situation.

The city of Beijing has asked medical institutions to conduct supervision and inspection checks and opened more training for medical staff in targeted knowledge and services.

It released a list of 89 medical institutions with fever clinics and guidelines for related patients. It also strengthened regulations for gathering activities during the Spring Festival.

Shanghai stopped buses travelling to Hubei province on Thursday and strengthened temperature detection for people at over 140 highway toll stations entering the city.

Detection centres at airports, railway stations and inter-city bus stations are in operation.

Hubei province started prevention and control from the community and villages' level, to learn about the health condition of all residents and visitors, according to the local government.

Each region in the province needs to have at least one designated hospital, with increased preparations of beds, equipment, facilities and drugs, to make sure patients get timely treatment.

In addition, more regions in China have been strengthening cleaning and disinfection in farmers markets and public spaces, and banning the breeding, processing and trading of wild animals.

Hu Cuijuan, 28, who works for a real estate company in Wuhan, just returned home to a small city in Hebei province. She said she underwent temperature detection at railway stations in Wuhan and her hometown.

Producers of all the seven big films once aiming for the lucrative Spring Festival holiday also announced they were canceling scheduled screenings on Thursday.

Those withdrawn films include the presale champion Detective Chinatown 3, which once saw its presale receipts up more than 250 million yuan (S$48 million), and Leap, a highly anticipated film that chronicles the striving of China's national women's volleyball team from 1981 to 2016.

Statements released by the producers mostly said that the decisions were made in consideration of the risk of spreading disease in confined spaces and they will choose later dates to release the films.

More about
china Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: How to keep safe and calm this Chinese New Year
Wuhan virus: How to keep safe and calm this Chinese New Year
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
&#039;Better safe than sorry&#039;: Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself
'Better safe than sorry': Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Wuhan medical staff being infected at faster pace than reported: Sources
Wuhan medical staff being infected at faster pace than reported: Sources
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES