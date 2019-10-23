China targets abuse and cyberbullying in new child protection measures

China is planning a major overhaul of its child protection laws including new safeguards against abuse and bullying.

It will also increase the authorities' powers to step in when parents or other legal guardians are failing in their duty of care.

The proposed new amendments to the Minors Protection Law underwent their first review at a bimonthly session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the country's top legislative body, on Monday.

The proposals would add dozens of new articles to the law, first passed in 1991 and then amended in 2006, to address major issues such as sexual abuse and bullying as well as empowering the state to revoke guardianships from those failing to protect children's welfare.

Under the amendment, county-level civil authorities or above will be able to act as temporary guardians for up to a year in cases where children are at risk of sexual abuse, serious violence, trafficking or being used to commit crimes, official news agency Xinhua reported.

Other scenarios where temporary state custody will be granted include cases when minors suffer serious harm or neglect from their parents or guardians or when they cannot be located by the authorities.