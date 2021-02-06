China teacher sets book borrowing record during Covid-19 pandemic

Recently, a bookworm in Chongqing municipality who borrowed 645 books from the library last year, attracted much attention.

In January, the Chongqing Library released its Readers' Borrowing List 2020, and Zeng Gang, a university teacher of economics captured the No. 1 spot.

Zeng formulated a "big leap" reading plan on various subjects last year as the COVID-19 pandemic gave him much more spare time than usual. He became a frequent patron of the Chongqing Library, which is near his home.

He developed the habit of reading as a child and has stuck with it even after earning a Ph.D. He loves to expand the scope of his knowledge.

Zeng gave some tips on how to begin a new subject — to develop a sense of direction by doing a large amount of extensive reading beforehand. He compared doing extensive reading to reading a map. The details between the lines are just like the roads on the map that you can skip over before you finally find a direction and do some intensive study. Using this method, Zeng reads fast.

"Sometimes I drop into the library to return and borrow some books when I pass by. The newly introduced services that allow readers to borrow and return books and to apply for borrowed-book express delivery from home via mini programs on WeChat and Alipay all make it even easier," Zeng said.

According to the Chongqing Library, borrowing was affected by the pandemic. A total of 876,245 books and periodicals were borrowed last year, a 31 percent decrease from the 1.27 million borrowed in 2019. But digital library visits in 2020 increased by 243 percent over the previous year.