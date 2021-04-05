China tells women they don’t need to delay pregnancy after being vaccinated

China has changed its vaccination advice for women trying for a baby, telling them they no longer have to wait for three months after receiving the jab before trying to get pregnant.

Wang Le, a government worker from Chaoyang in Liaoning province, said she had been confused by the change.

She was told to get the jab as soon as possible following the release of the new guidelines on Monday, which said women should not postpone pregnancy just because they have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Is the recommendation based on clinical data? Who will be held responsible if something goes wrong because of the vaccination?” Wang asked.

The country is now pushing hard for mass inoculation in a bid to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population by June, which means about 10 million doses need to be administered each day.

Concerns about Covid-19 vaccinations are not unique to China and scientists around the world have been trying to debunk online rumours that certain types of vaccine will impair fertility or even kill pregnant women.

Fertility specialists and vaccine experts said, even though the data was limited, it is unlikely the Covid-19 vaccines will affect fertility, both among men and women, or damage fetus development.

“There is not much data on vaccination and fertility but, theoretically, there should not be any direct relationship between receiving a vaccine and being infertile,” said Professor Wallace Lau Chak-sing from the University of Hong Kong, who chaired the city’s advisory panel on Covid-19 Vaccines.

“I do not believe using a vaccine three months before getting pregnant will adversely affect fetal development,” Lau said.

His comments were echoed by Dr Tony Scialli, a reproduction and toxicology expert, who believes the inactivated Covid-19 vaccines being used in mainland China, Hong Kong and dozens of countries around the world, “will not affect a future pregnancy or a fetus”.

“The rumour that Covid-19 vaccines decrease fertility was started on social media. Like many rumours, there is no truth to it. Millions of doses have been given without reports of fertility problems,” Dr Scialli said. “There is no theoretical reason why this vaccine should be expected to decrease fertility.”

Some of the online speculation focused on the mRNA vaccine made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, a new form of technology. Scientific studies have dismissed rumours that it might damage placenta by triggering an immune response against a protein known as synctin-1.

“The RNA methodology is a means to have the cells of the body make the protein that causes immunity. There is no reason why an RNA vaccine should have more of an impact than a vaccine that uses the protein itself rather than the protein made by the patient’s own body,” he said.

Three vaccines currently in use in the United States – including the two mRNA vaccines and one made by Janssen – have released reassuring data about fertility outcomes in animals, said Alisa Kachikis, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Washington.

She is heading a team to track how safe the vaccines are for pregnant women, those considering starting a family and new mothers.

The British Fertility Society and Association of Reproductive and Clinical Scientists also recommend that people undergoing fertility treatment should still get vaccinated.

But while there is a consensus that women considering pregnancy should get vaccinated, scientific opinion is divided over whether those who are already pregnant – and those at risk of serious illness – should receive the jab.

The World Health Organisation said pregnant women at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or who have comorbidities which added to their risk of severe illness may be vaccinated.

Some countries – including Britain and China -urge caution until more is known about the vaccines’ effect on pregnant women.

But others, including Israel and the United States, recommend that pregnant women should be vaccinated.

“It’s important to look at the vaccine and the vaccine platform specifically to evaluate its use in pregnancy,” said Kachikis.

“There is no reason to think that mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, would specifically adversely affect fetal health,” professor Kachikis said. “More data is needed but it is important to weigh theoretical risks of the Covid-19 vaccine with known risks of Covid-19 infection in pregnancy.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently undergoing a trial with 4,000 volunteers to monitor its effect on pregnant women. Janssen will test the effects on children and adolescents first before studying the effect on pregnant women.

Meanwhile, some small-scale studies have shown encouraging signs.

A trial conducted at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital compared the effect of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and non-pregnant women of a similar age and found all three groups had similar antibody levels.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration has also set up a safety monitoring system for pregnant women and new mothers and its latest figures, released in March, did not not indicate any problems.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.