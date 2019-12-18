China university expels 92 foreign students

BEIJING - Wuhan University in Hubei province recently expelled 92 overseas students for low grades or breaking school rules.

The students, who were pursuing bachelor's and master's degrees, were expelled in late November.

A small number of them gave up their studies voluntarily, but the majority of them were expelled because of poor academic performance and violation of school regulations, said Hu Yanchu, dean of the university's School of International Education.

Hu added that the faculty had warned these students many times and arrived at the decision to expel them after careful consideration.

The university has expelled groups of international students over the past few years.

According to Hu, 184 students were expelled in 2017,181 in 2018 and this year so far the university has already expelled 181, including the 92.

The university currently has more than 2,000 international students. Many of the expelled failed to pay tuition, were frequently absent from classes or skipped mandatory school activities without permission.

Hu said it was also an active move to respond to the Ministry of Education's call for improving the quality of international education.

China has become Asia's largest and the world's third-largest destination for students looking to study abroad, with about 492,000 overseas students, according to the Ministry of Education.