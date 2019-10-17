China warns US it will take 'countermeasures' over Hong Kong bill

China's top legislature and government agencies on Wednesday slammed the US House of Representatives for passing a bill in support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, warning of "countermeasures" and that American interests in the city would suffer.

The National People's Congress, the foreign ministry, Beijing's top office on Hong Kong policy and state media all issued fiery statements condemning the bill and said China would take action after the House passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on Tuesday, moving it one step closer to becoming US law.

"We strongly urge the US Congress and some American politicians to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs … halt further deliberation of the bill, and do more to benefit the long-term development and fundamental interests of China and the US," a statement from the NPC Foreign Affairs Committee said.

Meanwhile, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made clear that China would not give an inch on national sovereignty issues, saying in a regular press briefing in Beijing: "With regards to the incorrect decision by the US, China must take strong countermeasures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and developmental interests.

"If the relevant bill is ultimately passed into law, not only will it harm Chinese interests but it will damage China-US relations and seriously damage the US' own interests."