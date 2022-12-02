China's cities roll back testing in a sign of shift in strict zero-Covid-19 policy

Several Chinese cities have rolled back PCR testing, a cornerstone of China's zero-Covid-19 response, and called for the use of rapid antigen tests in a sign that virus control rules are being further relaxed in the country.

Beijing authorities asked hospitals not to turn patients away if they don't have negative PCR tests for the previous 48 hours. Instead, they can have a quick antigen test and be admitted to different zones depending on the results.

Children under three years old are exempted from PCR tests, with their carers' results checked instead but inpatients and their caretakers must still present their results.

The new measures were announced on Thursday (Dec 1) after the capital stopped demanding frequent PCR testing for those who do not have regular social interactions — such as the elderly, young children and people who stay at home for work and school — to ensure no one is turned away from healthcare.

Some major cities across China have moved to cut back PCR testing after the State Council arrived at its 20-point playbook of measures to refine Covid-19 controls and minimise interruption to the economy and social activities.

Guangzhou health authorities said earlier the city would no longer have district-wide PCR testing and on Thursday stated that only people in "risky" posts — people with a higher chance of getting and spreading Covid-19 — must be tested regularly.

It recommended residents have quick antigen tests ready at home.

Public places, such as shopping malls, office buildings and the subway, no longer ask for negative PCR test results to be shown before entry. Some require customers to register their presence using the health code app.

Zhang Zhoubin, spokesman for the Guangzhou Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, said mass PCR testing had been "optimised" to fixed-frequency testing for people in risky posts and key populations, and to sample testing for key institutions.

"Residents who need tests for work or life are provided with testing. With methods of surveillance and convenient measures, [we] are building a strong first line of defence to achieve early detection of outbreaks," Zhang said.

In Chengdu in western China's Sichuan province, residents can now enter public places such as public transport with a green health code indicating they are not infected, without the need for a negative test result.

After nearly three years of fighting Covid-19 tooth and nail, and excoriating Western nations for choosing to live with the virus at the cost of millions of lives, China's rhetoric seems to be moving in a more nuanced direction.

Beijing has accelerated the fine-tuning of its zero-Covid response to abide by the 20-point playbook following protests that flared across China last weekend.

Demonstrators have objected to stringent Covid-19 measures, such as lockdowns, frequent testing and the need to register their whereabouts with the health code app.

During two meetings with the National Health Commission on Wednesday and Thursday, Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan stopped mentioning the oft-repeated "dynamic-zero" term but instead stated China had entered a new phase and faced "new tasks" in the fight against Covid-19 while acknowledging the Omicron variant had become less pathogenic.

The authorities have not publicly acknowledged the protests, but when asked during a press conference last week whether they would reconsider altering their Covid-19 response, a spokesman with the National Health Commission said Beijing was "constantly studying and adjusting" its Covid-19 restrictions.

In a meeting held earlier this week, security tsar Chen Wenqing told a meeting of the Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission to take strong measures to crack down on "hostile forces".

He also urged security forces to enhance their political judgment and settle disputes and people's difficulties in a timely manner.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.