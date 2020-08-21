China's Coconut Palm apologises following outrage over recruitment ad asking candidates to pledge their homes as security

A well-known coconut beverage producer apologised for a recruitment advertisement that triggered public criticism on Friday, in which the company asked candidates to pledge their homes as security for a "lifelong" promise.

Coconut Palm, a popular beverage brand based in South China's Hainan province with more than 30 years of history, published an advertisement online on Wednesday with the aim of recruiting 40 people that it would train into professional managers.

According to the advertisement, qualified candidates were required to meet two conditions: devote themselves (including giving up time with their family) to their work, and promise to serve the company for their entire lives.

"A candidate should hand over his or her home if they decide to leave someday. This is a preventative measure to stop those who learned from our company from then serving for others," the advertisement explained.

Meanwhile, the company also promised that it would offer the 40 employees with salaries and benefits of up to 1 million yuan (S$200,000) in yearly salary, stock options and seaside apartments.

This controversial advertisement soon sparked public outrage online, with many satirising the advertisement as something akin to the indentured servitude of ancient times, where one would be sold to a family or an organisation and have to follow orders from the owner.

"It is quite ridiculous that such a big company has to control employees by forcing them to accept an unreasonable contract," said a Weibo user. "It is not looking for employees, but slaves."

Legal experts claimed the recruitment campaign is illegitimate, saying it had violated China's Labor Law.

In a recent interview with China Central Television, a lawyer from Beijing said requiring employees to sacrifice their family time for work is against the principle of balancing work and leisure, of which the Labor Law advocates.

"Any labor contracts signed based on this recruitment, as a result, will be considered invalid," said Ming Ming, a lawyer from Beijing Jingshi Law Firm.