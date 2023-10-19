China's commerce minister meets with Apple's Tim Cook in Beijing

BEIJING — China's commerce minister Wang Wentao met with Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook in Beijing on Wednesday (Oct 18), according to a statement by the Chinese commerce ministry.

They discussed Apple's development in China and also the Sino-US trade relationship, the statement said.

China will firmly promote high-level opening up and continue to expand market access, the ministry statement quoted Wang as saying, adding that China welcomes multinational companies including Apple to achieve win-win development.

