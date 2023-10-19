china

China's commerce minister meets with Apple's Tim Cook in Beijing

China's commerce minister meets with Apple's Tim Cook in Beijing
Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, US June 5, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONOctober 19, 2023 1:45 AM

BEIJING — China's commerce minister Wang Wentao met with Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook in Beijing on Wednesday (Oct 18), according to a statement by the Chinese commerce ministry.

They discussed Apple's development in China and also the Sino-US trade relationship, the statement said.

China will firmly promote high-level opening up and continue to expand market access, the ministry statement quoted Wang as saying, adding that China welcomes multinational companies including Apple to achieve win-win development.

ALSO READ: China's Xi warns against decoupling, lauds Belt and Road at forum

chinaUS-China tiesTradeApple
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.