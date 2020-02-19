China's communist youth idols get the thumbs down in coronavirus crisis

On Monday afternoon, the youth wing of China's Communist Party was urging the 12 million followers of its Twitter-like Weibo account to show their support for two new animated cartoon characters.

"Let's meet two new friends, the league's virtual idols Hongqiman and Jiangshanjiao," the Communist Youth League said, encouraging followers to turn the duo into a top trending topic.

Within a few hours, the messages and all sign of the characters in stylised traditional Chinese dress were gone.

The league deleted the post introducing the idols, and on the characters' official Weibo page, all posts had been pulled, replaced with the message: "Sorry, still need to rest."

In between, the league had been hit by a public backlash, with critics questioning why it was drawing attention to animated spokespeople when people were dying of a new coronavirus and medical staff were trying to save lives with limited resources.

"Do we need strong material support, or virtual, juvenile attempts to cheer people up?" the commenter said.

The two characters - whose names mean "abundant red flags" and "lovely land" - are part of the league's efforts to attract younger generations to the party.

Virtual idols are not new phenomenon in China. In 2012, Japanese conglomerate Yamaha and Chinese entertainment company Thstars created Luo Tianyi, a holographic figure and China's first-ever virtual singer.

She quickly rose to fame, going on to have her own concerts and featuring in major TV shows.

Authorities sought to use her image as well. The league recruited Luo to become a youth ambassador in an official video in 2017.

This kind of animation has also been deployed in non-official nationalist causes - thousands of netizens flooded Facebook pages last year with cartoons praising China and Hong Kong police, and vilifying anti-government protesters in the city.

The "internet warriors" were united under the call to "protect Brother Ah Zhong" - a personification of China.