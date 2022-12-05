'China's Dr Fauci' calls for change in zero-Covid focus as cities roll back strictest curbs

China should no longer aim for zero infections but focus on lowering severe or symptomatic cases, a Shanghai infectious diseases expert regarded as "China's Dr Fauci " has said.

The call from Zhang Wenhong – leader of the Shanghai team tackling Covid-19 – comes as repeated signals from Beijing in the past weeks indicate a shift in the country's strict anti-pandemic policy.

Those signals seem to have become more frequent since protests across the country against the stringent zero-Covid measures in place for the last three years.

Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, the top enforcer of China's anti-pandemic policy, announced last Wednesday (Nov 30) that Covid prevention had entered "a new chapter", pledging that more adjustments were on the way.

Addressing a medical forum on Saturday, Zhang emphasised the need for greater vaccine coverage and earlier drug intervention, saying vaccination appeared to limit the mutation of the Covid-19 virus.

"Through vaccination and drug treatment, we may have entered a phase where we can tame and control the virus," said Zhang, one of China's most trusted public health figures who is often compared to Dr Anthony Fauci -–the top US infectious disease expert and pandemic adviser.

Zhang's views sparked discussion on how China might approach the next stage of pandemic control, as cities heed the call from Beijing and gradually roll back mass polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

But with some policy directions still contradictory, some cities remain hesitant to ease control measures. There is also no indication whether China will open up further or relax all controls altogether as most other countries have done.

In the capital Beijing, health authorities asked hospitals and public transport operators not to turn away those without a negative PCR test from the past 48 hours, as was required before. And some residents said positive cases were told they could choose to quarantine at home instead of government isolation centres.

However, the government on Saturday sought to dispel rumours that the city was going to "open up completely" and stop all mass PCR tests.

Yin Li, the Communist Party chief for Beijing, said the city needed to prevent new large-scale outbreaks, and preventive measures, such as mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and pushing for elderly vaccination, were still needed.

Beijing reported nearly 3,200 Covid-19 infections on Sunday, as the nationwide total crossed 31,600.

City residents spoke of confusion and chaos over the past few days. Even though they had been allowed to leave their homes, PCR tests were still required for entry to office buildings or shopping malls, and dining-in services at most restaurants remained suspended.

"I started ordering takeaway, but they don't have enough manpower to deliver," said Wendy Wang, a resident of Chaoyang district. "Also, because there are fewer PCR stations, I have to stand in queue for a long time and the results come out slower."

After several rounds of complaints, the Chaoyang district government apologised on Saturday night and reopened some testing booths.

In the south, the tech hub of Shenzhen announced on Saturday that PCR tests would no longer be required for public transport, and commuters needed to only display a green code on their app-based Covid tracker.

PCR requirements have been scrapped for entry to public parks and resorts, with some residential compounds, malls and office buildings also following suit.

The past year has seen Shenzhen implement some of the strictest Covid-19 measures in the country, requiring residents to test almost daily.

Nearly all shopping centres, public venues and residential compounds required a negative test within 24 or 48 hours to allow entry, and community officials even visited homes or called residents if they failed to test for a few days.

On Sunday, the Shanghai government announced that a negative test result would no longer be needed to use public transport and visit public parks from the next day. More measures would be implemented in the future, according to national policy shifts and the local Covid-19 situation, it said.

Some smaller cities have also tweaked their Covid policies, including Fuzhou in the southeast and Taiyuan in central China, with those not intending to leave their homes no longer required to get tested.

However, there have been some conflicting messaging as well, such as from Jinzhou in northeastern Liaoning province.

On Thursday, a government statement urged the public to co-operate on zero-Covid, saying: "We are so close to the goal, it would be a shame to give it up!"

But a day later, the city rapidly reversed gear and announced it would open up, including allowing shops and factories to reopen, and easing movement restrictions.

