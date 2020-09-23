China's female army pilots mark first solo flights with cool photoshoot

TAIPEI — The first Ten female pilots of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force recently completed their first solo flights, according to a Facebook post from Chinese state-controlled media CGTN (中國環球電視網) released on Sunday.

The helicopter pilots reportedly graduated from high school in 2017; they are the first female pilots recruited by the military, according to CGTN. They will finish their training in 2021.

The historic moment was marked with six photos of the women posing and walking toward the camera while in full gear.

PHOTO: Facebook/CGTN

Though the Chinese air force has enrolled female pilots since 1951, this instance is different as these pilots are part of the army’s new recruitment program.

PHOTO: Facebook/CGTNPHOTO: Facebook/CGTN

Since 1951, around 580 female aviators from 10 different generations have joined the Chinese Air Force, according to The China Daily.