China's female bodybuilding doctor is ready to fight coronavirus epidemic

PHOTO: Instagram/yuanherong1229
Unus Alladin
South China Morning Post

A Chinese female champion bodybuilder is helping to fight the coronavirus in her native Shandong province, using her medical skills as a doctor to help patients recover from the deadly virus.

Yuan Herong is probably China's most popular bodybuilder at the moment, and it's not only because of her ripped and massive frame that complements her doll-like features, but because she also practises traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and works in a clinic in China.

And she has been thrust on to the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak in China that originated in Wuhan, which is about 1,000km from where she lives. She says she's ready to fight the virus in the long haul.

"I'm a doctor. I must [be] on the front line. [I will] do my best to help the epidemic," said the 30-year-old Qingdao-born Yuan in her latest Instagram post. Yuan has more than 360,000 Instagram followers, attracting fans to her world of being both a practising medical practitioner and a bodybuilder.

In an earlier post, she kept fans updated with her medical work, telling followers that she helped 170 patients recover from the virus but there were "almost 16,000 suspected cases to go through".

Her fans have followed Yuan for a few months now, knowing she dedicates her life to helping others in the clinic where she works, while keeping them informed with her latest bodybuilding training.

Her popularity has soared with the outbreak now that the virus has caught the world's attention and that doctors such as Yuan are front and centre in the battle against the deadly disease.

"171 cases of new pneumonia were cured and 15,238 suspected cases were found. The healers are all treated through traditional Chinese medicine and other symptomatic treatment. We will try our best to do a good job in prevention and treatment," she said last week on Instagram.

Yuan shot to fame after posting photos and videos of herself on Instagram last year and has even been dubbed "Chun Li" because of her resemblance to the iconic "Street Fighter" character. She also works as a part-time model and says bodybuilding is her hobby after being encouraged by her parents to become a doctor.

View this post on Instagram

Jolyne Kujo

A post shared by 袁合荣 (@yuanherong1229) on

ALSO READ: Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
Wuhan virus china Doctors/Surgeons Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Singapore Kindness Movement issues kind reminder to meme page about possible legal action
Singapore Kindness Movement issues kind reminder to meme page about possible legal action
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
&#039;Singapore Noodles&#039; packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat

SERVICES