China's flag photographed on moon

The China National Space Administration released a photograph on Friday (Dec 4) showing the country's five-star red national flag on the moon with Chang'e 5 vehicle.

Developed by Xu Weilin and his team from Wuhan Textile University, it is hoped the fabric will help make the flag stand up to the moon's severe environmental conditions.

A handout photo. Xu Weilin and his team discuss the physical characteristics of the Chinese flag in Wuhan, Hubei province.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Using embedded composite spinning technology, the color of the fabric is designed to resist fading under strong ultraviolet light exposure and to withstand plus and minus 150 C temperature changes, Xu said.

The flag weighs just 12 grams, according to the administration's website.

A handout photo. The red five-star national flag of the People's Republic of China is seen on the moon.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

It is the first time a fabric Chinese national flag has been to the moon. In December 2013 and January 2019, China's national flag was seen on the moon as an emblem on a spacecraft, according to China Global Television Network.