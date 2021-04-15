China's funeral parlours use 3D printing to restore faces of the dead destroyed by tragedy, revolutionise mortuary practice

In Zhang Lianchao’s first year working as a mortician he saw a lot of dead bodies, but none quite like the body of a woman who had tragically plunged to her death from a tall building – she barely had a face any more.

“Her head had an open wound, shaped like a petunia ... when the family came, they carried all the tissues, including the brain, in a plastic bag,” he said.

Zhang said he and his coworkers at the Xi’an Funeral Home can often spend more than 10 hours working on a body like this; they replace missing tissue from the head, then fill it with cotton to create a more life-like shape, before carefully stitching the skin together using special thread.

Xian Funeral Home’s masks printed using 3D printing technology.

PHOTO: Zhang Lianchao

“It’s delicate work, because facial skin is quite tender, and if you pull the thread hard, the skin will rip,” Zhang said.

Open casket funerals are common in China, where it is traditional for family and friends to see the deceased one last time. This means bodies must be restored as close as possible to how they were in life.

"Many of my colleagues had nightmares when they first started doing this profession," Zhang said.

Morticians in China have been using standard techniques to restore disfigured faces for decades, but since the start of this year, Zhang and his colleagues have been introduced to a technology that has revolutionised their profession – 3D printing.

The Xi’an Funeral Home started researching the possibility of working with 3D printing last year, said Wang Yong, another mortician at the centre.

There were limitations with traditional methods, he said, such as cases where there was missing skin.

Traditionally, morticians use clay or cotton to make up for missing skin or tissue, then apply thick make-up. But the result is not always satisfactory, he said.

Then there is the toll on workers, both physically and psychologically. It requires a mortician four to six hours to work on one body, usually standing up. Sometimes disfigured bodies from accidents, murders, and suicides can lead to nightmares and trauma for morticians, according to Zhang.

“For bodies that endured fire, suicide, falling from heights, car accidents, their faces are usually distorted and have an open wound,” he said.

“Many of my colleagues had nightmares when they first started with this profession.”

Zhang at the Xian Funeral Home prepares to print masks of the deceased.

PHOTO: Zhang Lianchao

These challenges prompted the centre to look for a less taxing and unconventional method.

The Xi’an Funeral Home has spent months researching new methods.

Staff visited other funeral homes in Shanghai that have used 3D printing to learn how the technology could be applied in their work.

Wang said most examples of 3D printing they found were used in medicine, such as hospitals printing out matching body parts.

Since the start of this year, the Xi’an Funeral Home has successfully restored faces for 12 clients.

“In this way, at least they can see their loved ones as they once were, and so much better than what they are now,” Wang said.

The procedure is simple, said Zhang. When a body arrives at the funeral home, the staff assess its condition with the family and offer the option of either traditional restoration or 3D printing.

If the family chooses 3D printing, staff ask them to provide several photos of the deceased to be scanned into the computer to build a 3D model.

Once the model of the head is complete, usually within two hours, the staff then consult with the family and make moderations if requested.

Then, the staff create a 3D facial mask using a combination of resin, plaster, silicone and fibre – other body parts can be printed as well if required.

Within a day, a new “face” is ready to be given to the deceased. The morticians then painstakingly apply make-up, wigs, change clothes and decorate the body with flowers.

“When everything is in place, the presentation is quite nice,” Zhang said.

However lifelike 3D faces may appear, some families can not accept a printed face, Wang said, because it is not “real blood and flesh”, but for those whose loved ones’ faces are destroyed in accidents, the new method was largely welcomed.

“We have a lot of experience stitching up bodies, so when we see the body missing certain parts, we know immediately what kind of results to expect and would reflect that to the families, they can make the call,” he said.

New technology, new challenges

Zhang prepares designs for printing.

PHOTO: Zhang Lianchao

In the future, Wang hopes families of those who have been disfigured after certain diseases that took a toll physically will have the choice of using 3D printing techniques.

He said the idea was so the families could remember their loved ones as they were in the prime of their life.

“There are those that suffered from a long illness and confined to bed for a long time, even though nothing was missing from their bodies, but after being tortured by a disease, sometimes a very handsome fellow can look like an old man in a few months,” he said.

“In these cases, we would use their previous photos for restoration, so people could see how handsome they looked before the illness.”

Despite its successes, Zhang said there are some deficiencies with the new technology, such as not being mobile enough. In the past, morticians could take their make-up kits to remote rural villages on request. But 3D printing requires specific equipment and can only be done at a few locations.

While some may disapprove of using 3D printing in funeral facial reconstruction, Zhang treats the profession as a religious calling.

“I feel satisfied after I serve the deceased and make him or her beautiful,” he said. “Now with 3D printing, the bodies look even better, which helps morticians and families too.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.