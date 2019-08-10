China's internet-savvy elderly hit by wanderlust

A couple visits Tian'anmen Square in Beijing.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
He Qi
China Daily/Asia News Network

The national tourism market for the aged is booming, with more elderly people now travelling over three times a year, according to the Travel Behavior Report for the Aged which was released on Oct 7 by Ctrip, a leading online travel agency in China.

According to the report, about two-thirds of the respondents, all of whom are aged over 50, travel three to five times a year.

Of the 75 per cent of respondents who have grandchildren, 70 per cent of them do not have grandparent duties while more than 60 per cent of them do not live with their children, the report stated.

The elderly living in counties travelled nearly as frequent as their counterparts in major cities such as Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou.

One-third of the elderly in counties chose self-driven, short-distance trips while one-third chose to travel to neighbouring regions by bus.

These elderly people from the counties take at least two vacations a year.

The report also showed that over 50 per cent of the elderly inquired about reservations online by themselves, about 40 per cent chose offline travel agencies or consultants, and only a small number needed help from their children.

It was also found that more than 70 per cent of them relied on recommendations by key opinion leaders on the internet.

Some of the factors elderly travellers are most concerned about regarding a trip are the comfort level of the hotel, the pace of the itinerary and the availability of Wi-Fi.

