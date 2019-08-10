China's internet-savvy elderly hit by wanderlust

The national tourism market for the aged is booming, with more elderly people now travelling over three times a year, according to the Travel Behavior Report for the Aged which was released on Oct 7 by Ctrip, a leading online travel agency in China.

According to the report, about two-thirds of the respondents, all of whom are aged over 50, travel three to five times a year.

Of the 75 per cent of respondents who have grandchildren, 70 per cent of them do not have grandparent duties while more than 60 per cent of them do not live with their children, the report stated.

The elderly living in counties travelled nearly as frequent as their counterparts in major cities such as Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou.