China's 'miracle' survivor pulled from rubble of illegally built 6- storey building more than 88 hours after disaster

A woman has been saved from the rubble of a collapsed six-storey building in China in a dramatic rescue more than 88 hours after the structure collapsed.

The 21-year-old survivor, identified in media reports by the name Xiaoyuan, caught national attention with her ordeal in Changsha, Hunan province, central China, and has been applauded by the local firefighting authority.

“When she was moved out of the site, both her physical and mental state remained strong. This gave us a pleasant surprise,” firefighter Wen Peng told state broadcaster CCTV.

Another woman was rescued after Xiaoyuan late on Wednesday night more than 130 hours after the disaster and is the tenth survivor, with 50 others still missing, the provincial Firefighting Department said on WeChat.

The six-storey building collapsed on April 29 and contained a mix of apartments, businesses and restaurants that were built illegally by residents.

PHOTO: cnsphoto

Many of those still missing are students of a nearby medical college.

Xiaoyuan has been hailed as “life’s miracle” for her miraculous escape after the 72-hour “golden window” for rescuing survivors had passed.

When the accident occurred, she happened to have half a bottle of water with her. She conserved the water by “only sipping a small amount each time” she said.

Amazingly, when she was rescued there was still some water remaining, the report said.

She had been staying at a hotel in the building when the collapse occurred. Xiaoyuan said a blanket in the room was another “magic key” to her survival.

The temperature at night plunged dramatically she said and so she used it to stay warm.

PHOTO: China Daily

Xiaoyuan said she also tried to signal for help by hitting the debris surrounding her with hard objects.

“When the noise outside was loud I didn’t hit the wall because it wouldn’t be heard,” she said. “Only when I felt rescuers were approaching or the surrounding environment was quiet, would I hit it regularly. Eventually, someone heard my signal.”

She said her mobile phone had no signal under the debris, but she could still use it to tell the time and date.

“I was fully aware of how long I was trapped, therefore, I didn’t panic,” said Xiaoyuan.

In order to save her phone’s battery, she left it locked and only used it to check the time on the screen.

Remarkably, the phone still had some battery power remaining when Xiaoyuan was rescued.

“This 21-year-old trapped girl’s calmness and self-assurance have helped extend her survival time while waiting to be rescued,” a person from the Hunan Provincial Firefighting Department said.

“A true miracle not only depends on the help of other people, but also on the effort people make to save themselves. Having the awareness she did and grasping what to do and not panic was important,” added the authority.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.