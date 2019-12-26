China's new wave of 'mid-tier' investors set their sights on Singapore property

Guangzhou resident Jacky has plans to buy a two-bedroom condominium in Singapore when he visits the city state over the Lunar New Year break in January.

With a $2 million budget, the businessman in his 30s intends to add the Lion City to the list of places he has invested in, which now includes the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Jacky is among a new wave of "mid-tier" wannabe investors from mainland China's burgeoning middle class who are looking to park their wealth outside the country, according to five Singapore property agents interviewed by This Week In Asia .

Jacky, who did not want to give his full name citing privacy concerns, said he had considered making another investment in Hong Kong but more than six months of anti-government protests had made him shift his sights further south.

"[I am] planning to sell my Hong Kong property and buy something in Singapore because the country is more stable and the currency is stronger," said Jacky, who is in his late 30s. "It's too messy in Hong Kong."

Clarence Foo, an associate division director of real estate company ERA, said Hong Kong used to be a "strong option" for investors like Jacky, but not anymore.

"For these people, safety is a big issue," said Foo. "They know they are not welcomed [and] now they are targeted. If you speak with a Chinese accent, you could potentially be beaten up."

Mainland Chinese residents have had second thoughts about living and working in Hong Kong, according to news reports, with those living across the border choosing to scale back visits to the city for leisure and even medical check-ups.

Recent immigrants have said they are living in fear and asking their children to speak English to avoid being targeted.

Lily Han, a Beijing-based investment consultant, said that the number of enquiries from mainlanders about Singapore property has surged by more than 30 per cent since June this year.