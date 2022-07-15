China's President Xi visits Xinjiang for first time in 8 years

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Xinjiang would be a main hub for connecting China to other nations, a statement made during his first trip there for eight years and the first since he ordered a hard strike on violence in a region that has become a source of friction with the United States.

State media reported on Friday (July 15) that Xi had visited the far western region of Xinjiang on Tuesday and Wednesday in his first public appearance since he was in Hong Kong to mark the city’s 25th anniversary of return to Chinese rule on July 1.

“The Belt and Road Initiative has yielded fruitful results over the years,” Xi was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying, referring to China’s massive infrastructure and trade initiatives connecting the nation to others around the world, particularly in Asia and Africa.

“With the deepening of the construction of the belt and road, Xinjiang is no longer a remote area, but a core hub. You are doing something of historical significance and have achieved good results,” Xi said on Tuesday afternoon while visiting the Urumqi International Land Port Area in the region’s capital.

Xinjiang is seen as a sensitive topic, with Beijing blaming years of violent attacks on Muslim ethnic Uygur separatists. Beijing has taken a series of tough measures against what it deems terrorism and extremism, including setting up vocational training centres, which critics have described as detention camps.

Western nations such as the US have accused Beijing of violating basic human rights and forcing Uygurs into labour.

The president’s trip this week comes months before a Communist Party congress that will see a major party personnel reshuffle and Xi expected to start a new term.

Xi’s last trip to Xinjiang was in 2014, when he visited military and police officers in Kashgar, watched an anti-terrorism drill and visited a school. He ordered “most effective means” be delivered to deal with violent terrorism.

But hours after he left, a knife and bomb attack occurred in Urumqi, killing three people and injuring 79. Beijing blamed the attack on the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, and sentenced those involved in the attack to imprisonment and death.

In his latest trip, Xi said he considered community work important, when touring a residential community.

Xi urged authorities to put more effort into responding to the needs of the people, and aiding residents of all ethnic groups.

He also watched the Kyrgyz ethnic minority epic Manas, saying the epic poem was a treasure of both the ethnic minority group and the Chinese nation.

China and the US have exchanged tough rhetoric and gestures over Xinjiang. The US said China was committing genocide against the Uygurs and sanctioned Chen Quanguo, who was the party chief of the region from 2016 to 2021.

It also enacted a forced labour prevention act last month that blocks imports from the region unless companies can prove they were not made using forced labour.

Chen left his job in Xinjiang in Dec and now works on agricultural and rural affairs in a top party organ.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.