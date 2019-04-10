China's scenic sites limit 'golden week' visitor numbers to cut crowds

Several major tourist attractions in China have capped visitor numbers during this year's National Day "golden week" holiday as millions take the chance to travel.

October 1 marked the start of a week-long break on the mainland, with an estimated 800 million people expected to go on trips in China or overseas, about 10 per cent more than last year, according to the China Tourism Academy.

The academy estimated that 726 million people would take domestic trips in this peak holiday period - a 9.4 per cent increase from last year, but that is the lowest level of growth since 2007 as pressure from China's slowing economy and the trade war with the United States take their toll.

Managers at the scenic area surrounding the Leshan Giant Buddha - a 71-metre (233 feet) tall ancient statue carved into a cliff in southwestern Sichuan province - said last week that daily tickets would be capped at 22,400 during the holiday, which runs until Monday.

The park said it would update visitors on daily ticket sales through social media.