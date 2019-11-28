China's social credit system expands to target benefits fraud

China's social credit scheme is expanding to punish those involved in social security fraud and is also considering rewarding blood donors.

Under the programme - which is designed to incentivise good behaviour and punish bad behaviour - individuals and companies caught breaking the law will now risk further penalties beyond any fines or prison terms that courts might impose.

The measures announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security would target companies that fail to register employees for benefits such as medical insurance or pensions, as well as people who commit fraud to obtain benefits.

Offenders now face being added to an online credit blacklist for one to three years.

Earlier this month the National Health Commission said it was asking local governments to consider ways to use the social credit system to encourage blood donations.

The document suggest possible benefits such as preferential treatment when using public services and parks, or holding ceremonies to honour donors.

"We need to show we care about [donors] so they feel honoured," Liu Jiang, director of Beijing's blood donation office, told state broadcaster CCTV.

Selling blood is now illegal after the practice was linked to a string of contamination scandals, including a major outbreak in the 1990s in Henan province, where tens of thousands of people were infected with HIV and hepatitis C.

The official blueprint for the social credit system, which is supposed to come into effect next year, said it would "allow the trustworthy to benefit wherever they go while making it difficult for the discredited to take a single step".

Selected cities have already become test beds for programmes that encourage businesses and individuals to comply with existing rules.

Last year, about 17.46 million "discredited" people were restricted from buying plane tickets and 5.47 million were restricted from purchasing high-speed train tickets, according to the 2018 annual report released by the National Public Credit Information Centre.