China's 'ugly' Tokyo 2020 Olympic uniforms mocked, compared with 'stir-fried tomatoes and scrambled eggs' outfits from 2016

China’s new Olympic uniforms have been mocked as “ugly” and compared to the “stir-fried tomatoes and scrambled eggs” outfits worn at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Chinese Sports Delegation’s uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were released on Wednesday and were instantly an item of scorn online.

The garments are a departure from the team’s previous uniforms that used bright yellow and vivid red as the primary colours. For the last Olympic Games, China’s uniforms were ridiculed for appearing like the Chinese household dish — stir-fried tomatoes with scrambled eggs.

The current uniforms are deep-purple suits with light-purple stripes and a red-edged collar for both male and female team members and long blue broken-flower skirts for female athletes. The new uniforms have been deemed by many to be even worse than those worn at previous games.

More than 120,000 comments have been left on news portal 163.com about the uniforms to date.

“It is uglier than the fried tomatoes with scrambled eggs one,” wrote one user. “We can call this the little boar’s strips of clothes.”

“It is the combination of a bathrobe and pyjamas,” commented another person.

“It is like a circus’ uniform. Is it because this Olympics has been postponed and is held amid the Covid-19 pandemic backdrop, so we deal with it [uniforms] casually?” a third person asked.

Hong Kong actor Kenny Ho Kar-King wrote on the Chinese-language social media app TouTiao: “What does the public think of the uniforms? Who designed it?”

One of his followers wrote: “Even old-aged women in rural areas won’t put on this kind of broken flower skirt.”

“It’s not important who designed it. What’s important is how it got approved,” another follower commented.

But according to a fashion blogger Chao Ren Zhi on Baidu, the current uniforms are in line with contemporary aesthetic standards.

“From its format style to its colours, this set of uniforms is more delicate and introverted,” he wrote. “It demonstrates Chinese people’s graceful taste. It has also incorporated the traditional Chinese culture element,” he said, referring to the resemblance of the fabric pattern of the women’s skirts to the blue-and-white porcelain China is famous for.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.