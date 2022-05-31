Chinese actress Jing Tian fined $1.48 million for being shoddy product's brand ambassador

Chinese regulators fined actress Jing Tian 7.22 million yuan (S$1.48 million) for endorsing a product that authorities said was using false advertising.

The actress, who is currently starring in the Chinese fantasy science fiction television drama Rattan, was the brand ambassador for a weight management product by Infinite Free, a Guangzhou-based company in southern China that claimed fruit and vegetable pressed confectionery could prevent the body's absorption of sugars, oils and fats.

The State Administration for Market Regulation announced on May 26 that the product had no significant health benefits, despite Jing emphasising its therapeutic benefits in the advertisements.

As a result of the findings, Jing was fined 7.22 million yuan by a local regulator in Guangzhou.

Regulators found these products from Infinite Free were not therapeutic, as had been advertised.

In the advertisements, Jing said the product could "keep people in good shape" by taking two "candies" after eating a meal.

Meanwhile, the company was fined 4.64 million yuan, and the government confiscated 2.58 million yuan worth of products. The advertisements were also pulled from the air.

Jing apologised on Weibo on May 28, saying she did not do enough due diligence on the product when she signed her contract.

"I fully accepted the penalty and paid the fine immediately. In future, I will continue to take responsibility for the products I endorse to consumers," she said.

Jing has starred alongside Jackie Chan in Police Story 2013 and Donnie Yen in Special ID. She has also appeared in her fair share of Hollywood films like Kong: Skull Island and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

In another advertising mishap, stand-up comedian Li Dan was fined 870,000 yuan after he published a sexist Weibo post that proclaimed a bra as a tool to help women in their careers.

A 2015 revision of China's advertising laws specifically criminalised celebrities who endorse "underqualified products" and stipulated that all sales campaigns must be based on facts.

The heavy financial penalty caused an outpouring of discussion on the mainland Chinese internet.

One person asked: "Why was Jing the only one who was fined? What about the other people who benefited from the ads?"

Another said: "There are many unqualified food products circulating in the market. Why shouldn't the marketing regulation bureaus bear responsibility for that?"

Jing's hefty penalty came amid a nationwide crackdown in mainland China on celebrities who have "behaved poorly" that has lasted for more than a year.

In August 2021, dozens of celebrities attended a "morality training" camp that featured classes about professional ethics, Chinese laws and the history of the Communist Party.

The celebrity crackdown in China has focused on everything from tax evasion to tripping over political sensitivities and sexual assault.

The most serious allegations are the rape charges filed against Kris Wu in August 2021. Wu was once one of the most famous men in China, but he was accused last year of date-raping multiple women.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.