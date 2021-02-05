Chinese actress makes malpractice claims against hospital after suffering necrosis of the nose, authorities investigate

Tianhe District Health Bureau has launched an investigation after it was reported a young actress suffered necrosis of the nose after having cosmetic surgery taken in the Guangdong provincial capital on Thursday.

Gao Liu said she not only failed to become more beautiful, but has also suffered from inflammation and necrosis after the surgery last year.

In her Weibo account, Gao said she had lost her job and wages valued at 400,000 yuan (S$83,000) for acting after being disfigured, and even faces a two million yuan penalty for breaking her contract.

Gao, who had the surgery on Thursday (Oct 29), said she felt pain and inflammation and had to stay in the cosmetic hospital for further treatment after the procedure.

Gao had to be transferred to Nanfang Hospital Affiliated to Southern Medical University when her nose was found to be necrotic on Thursday (Nov 5).

Gao said she later learned the cosmetic hospital where she had the surgery is disqualified to conduct such procedures.

Both the Tianhe District Health Bureau and the cosmetic hospital refused to comment on Gao's case on Thursday, saying they are still waiting for a thorough investigation to be completed.

Gao, who graduated from Beijing Film Academy, is a singer and an actress in the mainland.