Chinese artist dumps 1,000 'golden rice grains' across city to bring attention to food waste, performance backfires

A Chinese artist’s attempt to alert people to the severe problem of food waste in China instead angered the public when he threw 1,000 grains of “golden rice” into Shanghai’s Huangpu River and other parts of the city.

The “golden rice” was not rice but rather 500 grams of pure gold shaped into tiny rice-like grains. The gold was estimated to be worth 230,000 yuan (S$48,300).

Yang Yexin, the performance artist, wrote in a Weibo post on Sunday (Oct 17):

“Wasting ordinary things cannot arouse people’s interest now. Only extreme wastage can make people see how serious the issue is and then change their mindset and behaviour.”

The artist threw the gold grains in Shanghai’s iconic Huangpu River. PHOTO: Handout

Besides the river, Yang threw the golden grains into rubbish bins, manholes and green spaces on Oct 15 and Oct 16, the 41st World Food Day.

Rather than being embraced by the general public, the performance was met with fierce criticism over the weekend, with many saying he was “ostentatiously showing off”.

Others pointed out the irony that Yang had chosen to bring attention to food waste by wasting another resource.

“Gold can be used in various industrial technologies. Throwing away rice is wasteful, but isn’t it also a waste to throw away gold?” one Weibo user commented.

By Monday afternoon, more than 60 per cent of 27,000 Weibo users who reacted to the story said they thought the act of throwing away gold grains was wasteful, and it failed to raise public awareness about saving food, according to an ongoing poll by Beijing-based journal China Newsweek.

The hashtag “throwing 1,000 grains of gold rice into the Huangpu River” has attracted 200 million views on Weibo.

Some supporters said it already succeeded by triggering a public debate.

“Some people say it’s wasteful when people discard a grain of gold, but they do not care at all when a grain of rice is discarded. Those are the exact people the artist meant to mock,” a user wrote on Weibo.

Yang responded to the criticism by equating rice to gold and gold to rubbish.

China has made managing food waste a point of emphasis. PHOTO: Foodwaste

In recent years, Chinese authorities have repeatedly warned against food wastage, initiating an “empty plate” campaign across the country.

The government’s anti-food waste campaign has urged people not to prepare or order more than they can consume.

In April, Beijing also passed an anti-food wastage law to penalise those who waste food, a phenomenon that President Xi Jinping described as “shocking”.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.