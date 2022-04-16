Chinese astronauts land back on Earth after 6 months on space station

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after spending six months on the Tiangong space station.

The return journey took about nine hours by using a new procedure that shortened the journey time from around 24 for the previous mission.

The Shenzhou 13 capsule landed in Inner Mongolia on Saturday morning.

The probe used three parachutes to slow down from a speed of 200 metres a second to 7 metres a second as it approaches the Earth.

Support teams rushed to collect debris soon after the capsule touched down at the Dongfeng landing site.

Minutes later, a medical worker entered the capsule for quick health checks as Chinese flags flew next to the capsule.

Astronaut Wang Yaping gives a thumbs up as she leaves the capsule. Photo: CCTV

The Shenzhou 13 crew –Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu – began their mission in October last year and spent six months in orbit, the longest Chinese space mission yet.

At around 10.46, Zhai was the first to leave the capsule. Grinning, he was carried by a group of support staff to a white chair, where he was quickly covered by a blue blanket to keep him warm.

Before being moved to the medical truck, Zhai told state broadcaster CCTV: “I am feeling very good, reporting to the motherland and the people, we’ve completed our mission.”

Zhai Zhigang, the first astronaut to leave the capsule, said he was “feeling fine”. Photo: CCTV

Zhai told headquarters in Beijing: “I have landed safely, the return module is standing straight and I’m feeling fine.”

Yang Liwei, China’s first astronaut, said that the next few days would be challenging as the astronauts need to readjust after six months in orbit.

According to CGTN, after leaving the capsule, each of the astronauts will be taken to a medical truck, where they will have their first meal back on Earth. The menus will include noodles, steamed buns, porridge, scrambled eggs, sausage, watermelon and yogurt.

Huang Weifen, the chief designer at the China Manned Space Agency, told CCTV the three astronauts would receive special care after landing as long-term space missions can reduce muscle mass and strength.

“It is the first time Chinese astronaut have stayed in orbit for six months so they will need a period of time to readapt to the Earth’s gravity,” Huang said.

The three astronauts are expected to return to Beijing in the afternoon.

The crew performed two spacewalks to install components for the external mechanical arm , adjust cameras and to conduct tests. In November, Wang became the first Chinese woman to have performed a spacewalk.

Shenzhou 13 touches down. Photo: CCTV

Researchers will now launch a full evaluation of key technologies used on the space station before launching the next phase of the Tiangong mission.

An unmanned supply mission is expected next month before the Shenzhou 14 crew travel to the space station to oversee the docking of two space laboratories, named Wentian and Mengtian, to complete the configuration of the T-shaped space station by the end of the year.

The China Manned Space Agency said last month that the crews for the next two missions have been identified and were in training, but their names have yet to be announced.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.