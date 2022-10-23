Chinese autistic boy plays piano blindfolded with precision, inspires millions

A four-year-old autistic boy in southwest China became an internet sensation over the weekend after his outstanding piano skills inspired millions of people in mainland China.

The boy’s mother, who remained anonymous, from Sichuan province in southwestern China, felt a sense of gratitude that her son had been gifted with a talent in music amid the other challenges he will face growing up, according to Shanhai Video reported.

She said she hopes to support his lifelong love of music and help him continue to play the piano as he grows up.

Zuozuo plays the piano with his mother.

PHOTO: Weibo

The mother said her son, Zuozuo, did not show any interest in music until he was about three years old when she noticed he began to show interest in the art form.

To help see if Zuozuo was genuinely passionate about music, the boy’s mother bought him an electric keyboard. When he responded positively, she said he began to show talent reasonably quickly.

“He was deeply interested and played it every day,” the mother told Shanhai Video.

The mother added that Zuozuo was excellent at remembering songs. He could play it from memory after practising about 10 times if the tune was not too complicated. Now, the four-year-old can play more than 40 songs.

Zuozuo plays the piano blind, which he is quite good at.

PHOTO: Weibo

In the viral video, the boy plays a song with only his right hand and then his left, and handles the music with confidence. What’s more, Zuozuo can play songs blindfolded.

“He can play blindfolded. He once wore a mask over his eyes and played several tunes of a high degree of difficulty,” the mother recalled.

Despite being devastated that her son would have to live with autism, the mother felt comforted and grateful that he had found music.

“My feeling is that when God closes one door, he opens a window somewhere. It gives me hope,” the mother said.

The boy’s story moved millions on mainland social media after it was reported, with many users encouraging Zuozuo to continue to pursue his love of music.

Commenting on the mother’s quotes, one person wrote: “It looks like God opened a big window for him, and the light is shining through the crack.”

Many users commented that at least music can accompany the adorable boy and “wish he will find his way when he grows up.”

Stories about inspiring children with talents are popular on mainland Chinese social media and frequently go viral. Last week, a nine-year-old boy in southern China who had extensive knowledge about bugs went viral for his mission to turn bugs from creepy crawlies to interesting and extremely important creatures.

Autism in China is a complicated issue. The Post reported in 2021 that education centres in major cities like Beijing have proven successful, but the people often regress when they leave the centres because they lack institutional support.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.