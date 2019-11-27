Chinese beauty vlogger accuses ex-boyfriend of domestic abuse, triggers debate

PHOTO: Weibo/YUYAMIKA
Tan Yingzi
China Daily/Asia News Network

A video of a beauty vlogger from Chongqing accusing her ex-boyfriend of severe domestic violence has gone viral after it was published on Sina Weibo on Monday afternoon.

The video, which was posted on United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, has raised heated discussion on the issue across the country.

Local police said on its Sina Weibo account on Tuesday that relevant departments have paid a lot of attention to this incident and have started an investigation.

The Chongqing Women's Federation expressed strong condemnation of all forms of domestic violence and offered assistance to the vlogger.

Using the pseudonym Yuyamika, 28-year-old He Yuhong became an international online celebrity after she uploaded her facial transformation video to social media last May.

With the power of makeup, she turns herself into famous oil paintings like Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and Lady with an Ermine, as well as Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring.

In the 12-minute video, she discussed five incidences of violent abuse she experienced at the hands of her ex-boyfriend since April 8.

The video also includes a surveillance video of her boyfriend dragging He out of an elevator at their building and interviews with two women, who claimed to be his ex-wives, saying they also suffered from his physical abuse, threats and mental torture.

"I have suffered from domestic violence, and the past six months were a nightmare," He wrote on Sina Weibo.

"To prevent this from happening again to others, I have to tell everything about it."

Her boyfriend has not responded to the media report and has shut down the comment function of his Sina Weibo account.

About one-third of 270 million Chinese families witness domestic violence against married women, according to the All-China Women's Federation.

To better protect women's rights, China enacted the Anti-domestic Violence Law in 2016.

Since it is often difficult to collect evidence to sue abusers in domestic violence cases, "applying for a restraining order is a good way to protect women from violence," said Wu Yan, a lawyer with the Beijing Bairui Law Firm Zhengzhou branch in Henan province.

According to the law, anyone who is a victim of domestic violence can file for a restraining order, and the court must grant the applicant a restraining order or deny their request within 72 hours.

The annual report of the Supreme People's Court shows that courts across China issued 1,589 restraining orders in 2018.

More about
china Vlogger Domestic Violence

TRENDING

Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
Godfrey Gao reportedly rushed to hospital after collapsing on set of TV show
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show: Reports
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Neighbours worried for elderly woman&#039;s life after she refused to leave burning flat in Lavender
Neighbours worried for elderly woman's life after she refused to leave burning flat in Lavender
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
SEA Games 2019: Muslim athletes suffer shortage of halal food, despite reminders
SEA Games 2019: Muslim athletes suffer shortage of halal food, despite reminders
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

SERVICES