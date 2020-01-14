Chinese blogger fans flames by blaming 'unpatriotic' Australians for bush fires

An Australian volunteer firefighter in the Blue Mountains.
PHOTO: Reuters
Laurie Chen
South China Morning Post

A viral blog that attacked Australia's failure to stop the months-long bush fires and implied Chinese firefighters were braver and more patriotic has stirred a vigorous online debate.

The WeChat post contrasted the situation in Australia with China's largest-ever wildfire, which lasted just under a month in 1987, and quickly racked up more than 23 million views after it was published.

The piece attracted more than 100,000 likes and multiple patriotic comments praising the country's firefighters, but was criticised by high-profile media commentators for insensitivity and using nationalism to generate cheap viral clicks.

Friday's article, titled "If it weren't for the Australian bush fires, I would've never known that China was so powerful 33 years ago", also suggested that Australian firefighters were lazy and unpatriotic for taking rest days, and claimed that "human rights and democracy" were responsible for the continuing fires.

"That's right, Australia has the world's best firefighting technology. But putting out fires depends not only on technology, but also on how much you love the people who live on this land," wrote Yong Bo on the little-known WeChat blog Youth Courtyard.

"In Australia, everyone thinks that these bush fires have nothing to do with themselves.

"Because of so-called 'human rights and democracy', the Australian government and firefighters are taking holidays and celebrating Christmas while their country burns to a crisp and the fires kill everything in their path."

The blogger also criticised the New Year's Eve fireworks display in Sydney and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Christmas holiday to Hawaii while the devastating bush fires raged on.

Thousands of Australians have protested against what they see as the government's inadequate response to the country's worst ever fires, which have so far killed 27 people, an estimated one billion animals and destroyed more than 10 million hectares of land in the past four months.

In contrast, Yong praised how Chinese firefighters handled the 1987 Daxinganling wildfire in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, which lasted just under a month.

At the time, the Chinese government sent nearly 60,000 under-equipped firefighters to tackle the blaze, which is commemorated as a national tragedy that killed 211 people and displaced more than 50,000 victims.

A groundbreaking China Youth Daily investigation that same year concluded that the fire was "principally a man-made disaster", while top officials in Beijing blamed it on the failure of government bureaucracy.

But systemic failings in China's firefighting services, such as a nationwide lack of full-time career firefighters and dozens of firefighter deaths each year, continue.

In April last year 30 mostly young and young and inexperienced first responders died while tackling a remote forest fire in Sichuan in April last year.

Multiple comments on the Youth Courtyard blog post praising Chinese firefighters' heroism attracted more than 100,000 likes by Monday.

However, high-profile media commentators criticised the article as an attempt to stir up patriotism for cheap viral hits, as well as for its insensitivity to two countries' natural disasters.

Fang Kecheng, a communications professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, wrote a WeChat blog post on Sunday that complained: "The article, which has not an ounce of respect for history, simplified the painful lessons of the Daxing wildfire into a heroic narrative about the firefighters' great sacrifice, and turned a huge natural disaster that prompted nationwide reflection into evidence of 'how great China was 33 years ago'."

Fang also pointed out that the outlet that published the article had previously been censored by WeChat last May for publishing an inaccurate report.

Similar "self-media" WeChat blogs have been criticised for their clickbait content and rampant misinformation.

"I never could've imagined that 33 years later, this national tragedy would be dug out by a millennial 'self-media' writer who wrote some thousand-word thinkpiece claiming that this is some great victory for China," wrote another Weibo blogger with nearly a million followers.

One Weibo user quoted Yang Lang, the editor responsible for the China Youth Daily investigation, who said at the time: "Everyone very clearly recognises that a calamity is a calamity. To turn a it into a song of triumph is to further heap calamity upon calamity."

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
Australia Wildfires china bloggers WeChat

TRENDING

FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple&#039;s wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple's wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

SERVICES