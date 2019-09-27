Chinese boy, 11, sets out to lose weight after gaining 15kg to save father

In order to donate bone marrow and save his father, an 11-year-old boy gained 15 kilograms in three months. Now, the boy is setting out on a new course to lose weight.

Lu Zikuan, who is from Huixian county, Henan province, filled his stomach every day so that he could be heavy enough to undergo surgery. A donor has to weigh about 50 kg to be eligible to undergo surgery.

However, when the boy decided to be a donor in March, he only weighed 30 kg. It was impossible to have the operation until he met the weight requirement.

His father, Lu Yanheng, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, an early stage of leukemia, in 2012. His doctor suggested that he had a bone marrow transplant, but he refused to have one because of the high cost.

However, his condition worsened in July last year and having a transplant became urgent for him. Fortunately, Lu Zikuan－one of his three children－was a match.

Though Lu Zikuan was told that bone marrow donation required several injections and that his blood would be drawn many times, he did not hesitate.

"Since my father can't support the family, I should be a 'little man' and take responsibility until he recovers," he said. "I have a lot of blood. Draw mine."

In order to meet the weight requirement for the surgery, Lu Zikuan changed his diet. For breakfast, he ate three eggs, one big steamed bun, a bowl of porridge and a carton of milk. For lunch, he ate a bowl of braised meat, rice and vegetables. In the evening, he had two portions for dinner which included meat, boiled eggs, noodles and milk.