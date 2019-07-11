Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'

The mother of a five-year-old boy from southern China who has been in intensive care for more than two weeks since apparently swallowing rat poison at school fears her son may never recover.

"The doctors said the possibility of saving him is nearly zero," the woman, surnamed Tang, said in a report by online news platform PearVideo.

The youngster, who was not named, fell ill on October 22 after eating his lunch at the Xindi Students Service kindergarten in Zhuhai, Guangdong province.

He complained of having a stomach ache and then began vomiting and having convulsions, the report said.

His teachers called the emergency services and the boy was taken to hospital, where he was put into intensive care but suffered a cardiac arrest.

The boy was later moved to a specialist hospital in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, but Tang said it was there that she was given the terrible news.

"They suspect it might have been rat poison that made him sick," she said.