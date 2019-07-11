Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'

A five-year-old Chinese boy is fighting for his life after apparently swallowing rat poison at kindergarten.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Mandy Zuo
South China Morning Post

The mother of a five-year-old boy from southern China who has been in intensive care for more than two weeks since apparently swallowing rat poison at school fears her son may never recover.

"The doctors said the possibility of saving him is nearly zero," the woman, surnamed Tang, said in a report by online news platform PearVideo.

The youngster, who was not named, fell ill on October 22 after eating his lunch at the Xindi Students Service kindergarten in Zhuhai, Guangdong province.

He complained of having a stomach ache and then began vomiting and having convulsions, the report said.

His teachers called the emergency services and the boy was taken to hospital, where he was put into intensive care but suffered a cardiac arrest.

The boy was later moved to a specialist hospital in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, but Tang said it was there that she was given the terrible news.

"They suspect it might have been rat poison that made him sick," she said.

According to the report, after carrying out a urine test on the boy doctors found fluoroacetamide, an organic compound used in rat poison, in his system.

As well as the cardiac arrest, the youngster had suffered a build-up of fluid on his brain, his heart muscle was inflamed and he was now dependent on a life support machine, the report said.

Tang said a member of staff from the kindergarten called her about 4pm on October 22 to tell her her son was sick.

"Another child also suffered stomach ache and diarrhoea," she said. "But the symptoms were not as severe."

Police said in a statement on Tuesday that the school had been closed pending an investigation, but that there had been no reports of other pupils experiencing similar symptoms.

Calls to the kindergarten went unanswered on Thursday.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
china Children and Youth poisoning

TRENDING

&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Landslide hits road in Genting
Landslide hits road in Genting
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm&#039;s way before being hit by car
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Joey Yung apologises for &#039;supporting&#039; Hong Kong protests
Joey Yung apologises for 'supporting' Hong Kong protests
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging

SERVICES