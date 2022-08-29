Chinese boy gifts his mother piggy bank with $5,340 in savings warms hearts in viral video

A story about a boy in China who gave his mother his piggy bank containing savings of 26,420 yuan (S$5,340) saved over eight and a half months has warmed hearts on mainland social media.

The unnamed boy, from Jiangsu province, eastern China, made every effort possible to fill his piggy bank with banknotes and coins while saving, Star Video reported.

After he gave the cash-filled piggy bank to his mother, she celebrated the moment by making a video of herself opening the gift.

In the video, the mother places a purple cloth underneath a ceramic piggy bank. In front of the piggy bank, she is seen sitting on the floor and holding a hammer in her right hand.

She then started to tap the piggy bank with the hammer, and after a series of soft blows, the piggy bank split into two parts.

Her face registers shock and surprise when she sees that the piggy bank is jammed full of banknotes. Most of the notes are for 100 yuan, as well as coins that came spilling out.

"Wow, haha," the mother said in the video.

"I saved all of the money," the boy replied.

The mother then took the banknotes out of the piggy bank, and piled them up on the floor.

The mother was filmed opening the piggy bank and expressing surprise at the amount saved inside by her son.

PHOTO: Baidou

She counted the coins and notes and discovered that her son had saved 26,420 yuan in just eight and a half months.

The boy's kind gesture has delighted many mainland social media users.

"A good boy comes from a family with a decent parenting style," said one commenter.

Another said: "What a lovely boy! I do wish my little boy would surprise me like this."

However, some questioned the amount of money and the story behind the gift.

One asked: "What does it mean when a child saves 26,420 yuan in eight months? If he got 100 yuan in pocket money, wouldn't he even spend a penny?"

Another asked: "Is the family flaunting wealth?"

Chinese traditional culture has always encouraged filial devotion and love towards one's parents and family.

In June this year, an eight-year-old boy in northern China spent his own money of 1,000 yuan to buy a gold ring as a gift for his mother.

Also in June, a 10-year-old boy in northern China gave his family a Father's Day present by donating his entire savings of 713 yuan to help pay for his five-year-old sister's leukaemia treatment.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.