Chinese bus driver beaten unconscious for letting pregnant woman exit via front door

A bus driver in east China needed hospital treatment after being attacked by an angry passenger.
PHOTO: Jiangsu TV via South China Morning Post
Keegan Elmer
South China Morning Post

A bus driver in east China was beaten unconscious by an angry passenger for allowing a pregnant woman to exit through the front door of his vehicle, according to a local media report.

The unnamed assailant was waiting at a bus stop in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province, on Thursday when the woman got off and was apparently annoyed at the breach of protocol, Jiangsu TV reported. Bus passengers in China typically disembark from the doors at the centre of the vehicle.

"It's more difficult for pregnant women to move, so I let her leave from the front of the bus," the 31-year-old driver, surnamed Lu, said.

"But he [the attacker] really had something to say about it. [He] said, 'the rules of the bus are enter from the front, leave from the back. Why are you letting her exit from the front?'"

The disgruntled passenger, who was travelling with his wife, took a seat but moments later ran to the front of the bus and began hitting Lu on the head.

Video footage from an on-board security camera showed Lu was struck 32 times, though he still managed to bring the vehicle to a safe stop before passing out.

The driver said after the attack that he had “never seen anything like it”. 
PHOTO: Jiangsu TV via SCMP​​​​

When the bus had stopped a number of passengers surrounded the assailant, preventing him from fleeing the scene. Police arrived and he was detained.

The incident is now under investigation, the report said.

The attack was caught on the bus’s on-board security camera.
PHOTO: Jiangsu TV via SCMP

A witness to the assault was quoted as saying that the attacker was enraged, saying "I'm going to beat you to death today", as he pummelled Lu.

Interviewed in his hospital bed, Lu said he was very puzzled by the man's violent reaction, saying he had "never seen anything like it" in his two years of driving the route.

Violence against bus drivers is not uncommon in China.

In May, a driver in Shanxi province spent nine days in hospital after being smashed over the head with a watermelon by a man who was enraged that the vehicle did not stop for him. The assailant took a taxi to race in front of the bus, then jumped on board and launched his attack.

Similarly, in March, a driver in Hunan province required hospital treatment after an elderly man beat him with a cane. The passenger became angry after the driver insisted he show his senior citizen's bus pass.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
violence abuse

TRENDING

Taiwanese actress finds out hubby&#039;s mistress is her mother
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby's mistress is her mother
Haze in Singapore: PSI enters unhealthy range across island, with the west recording 124 at 8am
Haze in Singapore: PSI enters unhealthy range across island, with the west recording 124 at 8am
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
Elderly woman dies in JB after robbers&#039; stray bullet hits her
Elderly woman dies in JB after robbers' stray bullet hits her
The haze is back: From PSI to PM2.5, 10 questions about the haze answered
The haze is back: From PSI to PM2.5, 10 questions about the haze answered
Shopee seller &#039;taunts&#039; then blocks buyer after cancelling order without explaining
Shopee seller 'taunts' then blocks buyer after cancelling order without explaining
Ghosting is horrible. Here&#039;s how to let people down gently
Ghosting is horrible. Here's how to let people down gently
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
159 suspected drug offenders arrested in 12-day CNB blitz, including 13-year-old
159 suspected drug offenders arrested in 12-day CNB blitz, including 13-year-old
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11

LIFESTYLE

A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal &amp; other deals this week
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal & other deals this week
Weekend planner Sept 14-15: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, mooncake hunt &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, go on a mooncake hunt & other fun activities
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off

Home Works

This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone

SERVICES