Chinese bus driver beaten unconscious for letting pregnant woman exit via front door

A bus driver in east China was beaten unconscious by an angry passenger for allowing a pregnant woman to exit through the front door of his vehicle, according to a local media report.

The unnamed assailant was waiting at a bus stop in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province, on Thursday when the woman got off and was apparently annoyed at the breach of protocol, Jiangsu TV reported. Bus passengers in China typically disembark from the doors at the centre of the vehicle.

"It's more difficult for pregnant women to move, so I let her leave from the front of the bus," the 31-year-old driver, surnamed Lu, said.

"But he [the attacker] really had something to say about it. [He] said, 'the rules of the bus are enter from the front, leave from the back. Why are you letting her exit from the front?'"