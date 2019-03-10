Chinese cinemas screen anniversary celebrations live

About 200 people on Tuesday morning watched the People's Republic of China's 70th anniversary celebrations in 4K at Wanda Cinema in Beijing's Fengtai district.

China Media Group (CMG) also ran similar 4K broadcasts in another 69 theatres across the country, including 16 theatres in Beijing and 16 in Shanghai.

This is the first time that a 4K signal has been transmitted by satellite into cinemas, according to CMG.

With the launch of the 4K live film, people can now enjoy live broadcasts on the big screen with quality sound for a cinematic experience.

Li Xiaoping, 23, watched the celebrations in Allstar Cinema in Guangzhou, Guangdong, on Tuesday, having registered to watch the 4K broadcast for free via the cinema's WeChat account.

"The cinema's big screen and sound shocked me. It was like being at Tian'anmen Square," she said.

"I witnessed the historic moment together with about 100 of an audience, and I heard many of them say it was the most fantastic 'movie' they have watched."

"When the parade started, we all stood up, and I was so proud when we sang the national anthem," said the student from South China Normal University.