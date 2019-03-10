Chinese cinemas screen anniversary celebrations live

A Chinese national flag being raised during the military parade at Tiananmen Square.
PHOTO: AFP
Cao Yin
China Daily/Asia News Network

About 200 people on Tuesday morning watched the People's Republic of China's 70th anniversary celebrations in 4K at Wanda Cinema in Beijing's Fengtai district.

China Media Group (CMG) also ran similar 4K broadcasts in another 69 theatres across the country, including 16 theatres in Beijing and 16 in Shanghai.

This is the first time that a 4K signal has been transmitted by satellite into cinemas, according to CMG.

With the launch of the 4K live film, people can now enjoy live broadcasts on the big screen with quality sound for a cinematic experience.

Li Xiaoping, 23, watched the celebrations in Allstar Cinema in Guangzhou, Guangdong, on Tuesday, having registered to watch the 4K broadcast for free via the cinema's WeChat account.

"The cinema's big screen and sound shocked me. It was like being at Tian'anmen Square," she said.

"I witnessed the historic moment together with about 100 of an audience, and I heard many of them say it was the most fantastic 'movie' they have watched."

"When the parade started, we all stood up, and I was so proud when we sang the national anthem," said the student from South China Normal University.

The young woman did not go back home to study in Guangdong, saying she "came to the cinema to celebrate the anniversary and enjoy the festival atmosphere," she said.

"The audience, including me, applauded coincidentally several times while watching our powerful armed forces passing by the square," she said, adding the squad of female soldiers impressed her the most.

"If such 4K live broadcasts can extended to more big events or festivals, that will be more fun," she said.

A postgraduate Yongzhou, Hunan province surnamed Zhang said she was excited while watching new types of armed equipment in the parade.

"I took some pictures of the squads of fighters and nuclear missiles with my mobile phone when they appeared on the screen at first, but then I was so attracted and concentrated on them, so I didn't record too many," the 22-year-old said.

A number of Chinese people also shared their sense of happiness via short videos, pictures and texts on WeChat, the country's most popular instant messaging tool.

Fu Yuhang, deputy to the National People's Congress, from Zigong, Sichuan, said she was proud of being Chinese while watching the parade.

"We must be grateful to elder generations, and we should also try more efforts to make the country more prosperous," she said.

More about
china Anniversaries Cinemas

