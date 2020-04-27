Chinese cinemas 'on their knees,' reduced to selling popcorn, wedding packages as Netflix, streaming sites gain viewers

Cinema owners in mainland China are being reduced to selling popcorn without movies, and offering their sites for wedding shoots, while consumers turn to Netflix and other popular streaming services for entertainment during the coronavirus outbreak.

Without a blockbuster since the Lunar New Year in late January, analysts expect the number of closures to double this year after 267 of 12,408 went out of business last year.

Wanda Films, which operates 603 cinemas in the country, has warned of deep losses after nearly 100 days of suspension in screenings to help contain the outbreak.

"More than five cinema operators have approached me this week, asking whether I have clients looking to shoot wedding pictures in their screening houses," said Sam Wang, a photographer based in Tianjin. "They are really on their knees."

Wedding shoots used to cost 500 yuan (S$100) an hour and would only take place on weekday mornings, he said. Now, it is two hours for the same price, on any day of the week.

The viral outbreak, which was first detected in Wuhan in central Hubei province, prompted the government to cordon off large swathes of cities across the nation to stem the infection.

The measures have since entrenched a shift in spending and consumption habits.

From grocery purchases to home sales, business meetings and movie viewings, most are being done online.

In Hong Kong, the shift has gained momentum since last year when the industry was caught in the middle of anti-government protests.

"It is a bitter winter for movie theatres this year, especially for smaller operators in lower-tier cities," said Wilson Chow, global technology, media and telecommunications leader at PwC, who is based in Shenzhen. The number of closures will double "if they cannot reopen for another two months," he added.

Netflix this week reported a 29 per cent increase in first-quarter revenue to US$5.8 billion (S$8.2 billion) from a year earlier, on the back of a 23 per cent jump in paid membership. Growth in Asia-Pacific was 51 per cent and 62 per cent, respectively.

The slump in China has claimed the latest casualty this month in Golden Harvest Yinhe Movie Theatre, which operated within a bustling high-end shopping mall in Tianjin, a city 108km south-east of the capital Beijing.

"Unfortunately, we did not survive to see the reopening day," it announced on its Twitter-like Weibo account on April 16, blaming the "permanent blow" on high operating costs and the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came a week after the State Council said entertainment or leisure venues such as cinemas or game centres were to remain closed "for the time being," as the government backtracked on measures to ease the lockdown restrictions to contain the Covid-19 cases.

Mainland cinemas are likely to operate below their capacity if and when they are allowed to reopen for business, according to a survey in April by Maoyan Entertainment, which owns China's biggest movie ticketing app.

While 72 per cent of moviegoers were eager to return to cinemas, most of them said the operators should keep their hall capacity below 40 per cent, according to the survey.

In anticipation, some cinema operators are selling open-ended movie tickets, at a 50 per cent discount, but for future screenings.

They are also loosening the terms for leasing their locations for other purposes, just to push back the day of reckoning.

Such income, however, is merely a drop in the ocean for cinema owners and the worst is yet to come, said Rick Song, who works at a film production house in the eastern city of Nanjing.

Studios simply cannot afford to wait for the cinemas to reopen, he added.

"Production studios are also in a dire situation and more of us will have to release our movies online to get cashback as soon as possible," he said. "We see no hope of them reopening very soon and there are uncertain reactions among cinema-goers and how much box office we can actually gain from releasing them in the theatres."

A total of 26 movies were released online during Lunar New Year holiday this year, and the average daily views doubled compared with the same holiday period last year, according to Maoyan.

Total users of online streaming platforms reached 310 million in the week of January 29, almost 20 per cent more than in the opening week of 2020.

Chinese production outfit Huanxi Media streamed its blockbuster comedy, Lost in Russia, for free on ByteDance platforms like TikTok and Toutiao during the pandemic in late January.

It achieved more than 600 million views within the first three days.

Hong Kong film director Wong Jing also put his comedies Enter the Fat Dragon and The Winners on ByteDance's streaming services in March, a month after the pandemic scuttled its public release on February 21.

"Once people discover the fun of stay-at-home entertainment, it is difficult to go back," said Chow of PwC.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.