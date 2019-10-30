Chinese cobbler going strong at 92

Despite winter coming to Northeast China and temperatures in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, dropping to zero, Ma Quancai insists on arriving at his shoe repair stall at 9 am every morning.

The 92-year-old cobbler has run his shoe repair stall for nearly 40 years.

At the age of 14, Ma arrived in Harbin from Hebei province and for three years learnt skills in a shoemaking shop in the city.

After several years' work in different shoe shops, he became a rail worker in 1953.

Ma Quancai, a 92-year-old cobbler, works at his shoe repair stall in Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang province. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

However he didn't give up on his craftsmanship and often made shoes for his children and neighbours.

After retiring in 1990, he started the shoe repair stall near his home.

Ma is conscientious in his workshop and the low prices he charges attract lots of loyal customers.

"Although it is quite a small thing to mend shoes, I have to do carefully to earn the respect and trust of my customers," he said.