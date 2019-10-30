Chinese cobbler going strong at 92

Ma Quancai, a 92-year-old cobbler, works at his shoe repair stall in Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang province.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Tian Xuefei
Zhou Huiying
China Daily/Asia News Network

Despite winter coming to Northeast China and temperatures in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, dropping to zero, Ma Quancai insists on arriving at his shoe repair stall at 9 am every morning.

The 92-year-old cobbler has run his shoe repair stall for nearly 40 years.

At the age of 14, Ma arrived in Harbin from Hebei province and for three years learnt skills in a shoemaking shop in the city.

After several years' work in different shoe shops, he became a rail worker in 1953.

Ma Quancai, a 92-year-old cobbler, works at his shoe repair stall in Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang province. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

However he didn't give up on his craftsmanship and often made shoes for his children and neighbours.

After retiring in 1990, he started the shoe repair stall near his home.

Ma is conscientious in his workshop and the low prices he charges attract lots of loyal customers.

"Although it is quite a small thing to mend shoes, I have to do carefully to earn the respect and trust of my customers," he said.

He also provides free services to people with disabilities and simple repair work.

As he got older, his children tried to persuade him to close his stall and enjoy life at home, but he refused.

"I stick with business not for earning much money but for providing convenience for nearby residents," he told local media. "There are fewer shoe repair stalls in recent years. If I stay here, the customers needn't to go too far."

"Furthermore the daily work can help me stay healthy and in a good mood," he added.

In recent years, every November to April of the following year, Ma and his wife stayed in Sanya, South China's Hainan province to avoid the extremely cold winter of the Northeast.

As soon as he returned to Harbin, he would go back to his workshop after only a couple of days' rest.

"I am quite happy that I will stay in Harbin this winter so spend the coming Spring Festival with my children, so I needn't close my stall," he said. "I hope I can continue my business till I'm 95 years old."

More about
china jobs old

TRENDING

Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was &#039;waiting to happen&#039;
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was 'waiting to happen'
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Real life: &quot;I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old&quot;
Real life: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old"
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Furniture store Crate &amp; Barrel to close flagship outlet at Orchard Gateway @ Emerald
Furniture store Crate & Barrel to close flagship outlet at Orchard Gateway @ Emerald
How a Chinese man lost a million in restaurant - then got it back
How a Chinese man lost a million in restaurant - then got it back
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn&#039;t ignore
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn't ignore

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings

SERVICES