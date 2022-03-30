Chinese company fined $10k after forcing newly pregnant staff to work overnight shifts and firing her for falling asleep

A court in southern China ordered a company that fired a pregnant staff for dozing off during overnight shifts to pay her 48,146 yuan (S$10,000) for unlawful dismissal.

The woman, identified only as Xiaoyi, was fired by the managers in June 2019 because they said she had violated the company rules by dozing off four times during the overnight shift, according to news portal btime.com.

The company’s name was not disclosed by the Intermediate People’s Court in Zhuhai, in southern China’s Guangdong province, which heard the case.

Xiaoyi had worked at the company for seven years, and they refused to give her any compensation when they fired her , the report said.

A Chinese court said it was unreasonable to fire the woman for dozing off when there were few cars entering the car park.

PHOTO: Weibo

In April 2019, the company moved her to the overnight shift collecting fees in the car park. The company said that, during four days in June, Xiaoyi took naps lasting six, eight, 28 and six minutes respectively, and these happened between 4am and 5am.

The woman said she was not consulted about the move to the overnight shift, and they had not asked about her physical condition.

Xiaoyi filed a complaint with an arbitration court that ordered the company to pay her 48,146 yuan, or 14 times her monthly salary of 3,439 yuan (US$540)

Not accepting the decision, the company filed an appeal at Xiangzhou District People’s Court, which upheld the original arbitral award. It then lodged another appeal at the intermediate court.

In its decision, the intermediate court said it was unreasonable to fire the woman because she dozed off when few cars entered or left the car park.

It added that because Xiaoyi was in the early stages of her pregnancy, her sleeping behaviour would have been justified.

Arbitration of employment disputes involving pregnant women in China are not uncommon.

In 2018, a Nanjing-based privately-run medical centre fired a woman after she refused to work as a nurse because she was originally hired as a doctor there.

In that case, the employer said they changed the woman’s role after she had given birth because they thought she “might take more days off”.

The woman filed for labour arbitration and won the case. The medical centre had to pay her 60,000 yuan (US$9,430).

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.